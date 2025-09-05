What's happening...

TNA Bound For Glory lineup: Two championship matches set for TNA’s biggest event of the year

September 5, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Bound For Glory event that will be held on Sunday, October 12, in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Tsongas Center.

-Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

-Ash by Elegance vs. Indi Hartwell for the Knockouts Championship

-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von “One Last Time”

Powell’s POV: Masha Slamovich will challenge Ash for the Knockouts Title on the September 26 Victory Road show that will be available on TNA+, and the winner of that match will defend the title against Hartwell at Bound For Glory. I assume there will also be a Call Your Shot battle royal, but nothing is official. Bound For Glory will be available via traditional pay-per-view and for TNA+ subscribers on the annual plan. We will have a live review of BFG, as well as a same-night audio review that will be available via Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

