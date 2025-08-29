ROH on HonorClub results (8/28): Robinson’s review of Mace, Mansoor, and Johnny TV hold and open challenge, El Sky Team vs. Adam Priest, Anthony Henry, and JD Drake, Taya Valkyrie vs. Allysin Kay

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 131)

Taped on August 6, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center

Streamed August 28, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

Backstage after Dynamite, Bandido and Brody King cut a promo. Brody said Bandido would retain on Friday at Death Before Dishonor. Bandido cut a promo in Spanish with no subtitles. It sounded like a good promo, but my Spanish is mucho pequno…

After the show opening, the show started with a rundown of the show’s matches…

1. Beef vs. Lance Archer. Beef ducked a few punches and hit some jabs, but ate a right hand. Beef tried a corner springboard but got pushed to ringside. Back in the ring, Beef got thrown with a belly-to-belly suplex. Archer hung Beef in the ropes and hit a running russian leg sweep style move. Beef tried to fight back with punches to no avail and got chopped in the corner hard. Beef ducked a clothesline before running right into another one. A light “Beef” chant broke out. Beef cartwheeled out of a clothesline and hit a dropkick. Beef hit some jabs and a big right hand. Beef hit some clotheslines in the corner and then hit a springboard crossbody out of the corner for one count. Archer hit a ripcord black hole slam for a two count. Beef fought out of the corner with some kicks and went up top, but Archer hit a running knee strike to the face. Archer hit Blackout for the pinfall…

Lance Archer defeated Beef by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Not your normal Archer squash, but not far off. Beef got a hope spot in there, but that was about it.

A commercial aired for Death Before Dishonor…

We got an Athena with Billie Strakz promo from Rev Pro from last Friday. She wondered what would happen to Mina if she tried to hurt her since she broke her wrist without trying. She argued with the crowd a bit and ran down all her catchphrases. There was a female wrestler lying in the ring the whole time, and Athena instructed Billie to hurt her. Billie hit a tombstone onto Athena’s title belt while Athena celebrated. Athena stole a chair from ringside security and asked the crowd if they wanted more violence, and said she was going to break the hand of the wrestler. They set up the chair for a pillmanizer, but Mina made her entrance with a kendo stick to cut them off. Athena bailed and left Billie to take the beating…

2. Allysin Kay vs. Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV, Mason Madden, Mansoor). Kay hit some early strikes in the corner and a swinging neckbreaker. Kay hit a running splash in the corner, and then Taya bailed to the ramp. Kay tried a dive, but TV pulled the foot and distracted Kay. Taya hit a spear and stomped, and pummeled Kay and got a one count nearfall. Taya dumped Kay to ringside and then made out with TV. Back in the ring, Taya hit some chops and a sliding clothesline for a two count. Kay hit some chops and blocked a butterfly move. Kay hit a German suplex and a big boot for a two count. Taya hit a kick and a double stomp for a two count. Madden got on the apron and distracted the ref while TV helped Taya escape a hold. Taya hit a running knee and Shayana Pain for the pinfall.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Allysin Kay by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Kay got an entrance! Thanks, TK! This match happened in front of a dark, dead crowd, so it was a bit of a letdown.

Mansoor took a mic and begged the crowd to cheer for Taya. He said they were going to issue an open challenge, but the wrestlers in the back are too ugly and stupid to accept it, so they’re going to pose for the rest of the show instead. Dark Order made their entrance to interrupt…

3. “MxMTV” Mansoor, Mason Madden, and Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie) vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. Late in the match, Uno took a hot tag and hit running splashes on TV and Mansoor in opposite corners. Uno hit a double clothesline and a DDT on Mansoor for a broken up nearfall. Dark Order hung all MxMTV members on the ropes and hit drive-by kicks, and Silver hit a German on Mansoor out of it. Dark Order set up for their finisher, but got pulled out of the ring, and TV hit Uno with a disaster kick to start the breakdown spot. Silver even hit Madden with a German suplex that finally got the crowd going. Taya got on the apron for the distraction and Mansoor hit a low blow. MxMTV hit their Centerfold finisher, and they all covered Silver to get the win.

“MxMTV” Mansoor, Mason Madden, and Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie) vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another win for the bad guys. Typical trios match stuff with lots of really derived spots that couldn’t happen without lots of coordination.

A recap of a SAP win from 2023 aired…

4. “SAP” Angelico and Serpentico vs. Danny Orion and Stephen Wolf. No televised entrance for Orion and Wolf. The ref got the crowd going with the slow clap as he called for the handshake, and looked shocked that it worked. Funny. Late in the match, Angelico got a hot tag and hit clotheslines and hit his step-up clothesline off the back of Orion. Angelico hit his kick combo, including his rewind kick. Angelico hit a back suplex and rolled up Orion for a broken up neckfall. Wolf got dumped to ringside, and Serpentico hit him with a suicide dive. Orion rolled up Angelico for a two count and tried a back handspring move but Angelico caught him and rolled him up in a submission for the tap out. We got a quick shot of Serpentico holding Wolf in a submission at ringside too.

“SAP” Angelico and Serpentico vs. Danny Orion and Stephen Wolf. by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Not quite a squash, so I guess you’d call it the AEW special. There was never any doubt about the winner. And the announcer talked about them, maybe challenging for the tag titles, interesting.

An episode of QTV took place. QT Marshall said he hasn’t been to work in two years, and Aaron Solo brought up a Paul Walter Hauser tweet. They made fun of the actor. Solo asked Harley what she had, and she said she shouldn’t be doing this, and they argued about it a bit. There was a brief clip of QT beating up PWH, and QT said he hoped PWH would bleed like a real wrestler…

5. Okumura vs. Stigma. Stigma is a stablemate of Xeulha and is with the 13-member lucha family. Stigma used the ropes to flip out of an arm hold. Some quick leg pick nearfalls with zero counts. The men exchanged shoulder blocks, with Okumura getting the knockdown. Stigma hit a running head scissors that sent Okumura to ringside, and then he dove on him with a suicide dive. Stigma called for another dive, but Okumura walked away, only to get hit with a seated senton when he turned back around. “Let’s go, Stigma,” chanted the crowd briefly, quietly, while the fans on hard cam sat on their hands. Stigma hit a double stomp off the top and then a splash off the top on the other corner for a two count. Okumura cut off Stigma going up top again and hit him with a superplex for a two count. Okumura hit a Michinoku driver for a two count. The men exchanged chops until Stigma hit a superkick. Okumura avoided a charge by Stigma and hit a running Tower of London for the pinfall…

Okumura defeated Stigma by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine match other than the fact that the crowd didn’t know who either guy was, nor did they care.

A shot aired of the stage with a generic ROH banner on it. Riccaboni quickly read an announcement that the Six-Man and Tag Team championships are vacant, but that the Sons of Texas will get a shot at regaining them. So Sammy and The Von Erichs will face Shane Taylor Promotions (Taylor, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo) for the six-man titles, and Sammy and a mystery partner will face The Outrunners for the tag titles, all at Death Before Dishonor…

There was a rundown of more of the matches for Death before Dishonor with match card graphics…

6. CMLL Trios Champions “El Sky Team” Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Neon vs. Adam Priest and “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry in a non-title Lucha Rules match. Down the stretch, Neon flipped out of an Irish whip attempt and fought off Drake and Priest with the help of Mistico and Dorada. All the heels fled to ringside, and they got dived on by Sky Team. Back in the ring, Mistico kicked Henry in the back and got a two count. Mistico hit some kicks, a corner clothesline, and a snap powerslam for a broken up two count on Henry. Sky Team tried to double team Drake but ate kicks for their trouble. Priest came off the top with a splash on Neon for a broken up nearfall. All six men traded punches and forearms in the middle. Workhorsemen got the double team on Neon, but he avoided and hit Drake with a superkick. Drake got dropkicked to ringside, and Neon hit a huge flip dive on him. Priest got hit with a springboard crossbody from Mistico. Dorada came off the top with a shooting star press for a two count on Priest. Mistico locked in La Mistica on Henry to get the tap out.

CMLL Trios Champions “El Sky Team” Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Neon defeated Adam Priest and “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry in a non-title Lucha Rules match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Some fun lucha stuff at the top and the end, but man, the middle, where the heel beatdown occurred, was a bit slow for my taste, and I love The Workhorsmen.

Mistico grabbed a mic and was about to cut a promo in Spanish, but got cut off by MJF in a mask. MJF took off the mask and said he warned Mistico to never come to the U.S. He said he owns the U.S. and now Mexico. MFJ said if Mistico wants to come after MJF, he’d better be ready to put it all on the line…

A replay of the Bandido saloon vignette…