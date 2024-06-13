TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, “The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr., Headbanger Thrash, Mitsuharu Misawa, Otto Wanz

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes The System visiting the Hardy Compound. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an B grade in our post show poll from 47 percent of the voters. C finished tied for second with 18 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr. is 64.

-Headbanger Thrasher (Glenn Ruth) is 55.

-Mitsuharu Misawa died at age 46 on June 13, 2009 after collapsing in the ring in Japan. His family declined to reveal the cause of death, which is believed to be a spinal cord injury.

-Otto Wanz was born on June 13, 1943. He died at age 74 on September 14, 2017.