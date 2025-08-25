WWE Clash in Paris lineup: Title match added to Sunday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Clash in Paris event will be held on Sunday in Nanterre, France, at Paris La Défense Arena.

-Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight in a four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

-John Cena vs. Logan Paul

-Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match

Powell’s POV: The Women’s Intercontinental Championship was added during Monday’s Raw. The indoor venue holds up to 45,000 for concerts. The Clash in Paris main card is listed as starting at 1CT/2ET. I will be out on Sunday, so join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally). Colin and Jake Barnett will team up for a same day audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).