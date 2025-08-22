AAA Triplemania poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AAA Triplemania premium live event received a majority A grade from 43 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 41 percent.

-62 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano for the AAA Mega Championship. The Copa Bardahl Cup match finished a distant second with 13 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C+ grade during my post-show audio review. June’s WWE Worlds Collide show received a majority A grade from 48 percent of our voters in our post-show poll. Thanks to everyone who voted.