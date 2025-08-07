AEW Dynamite rating for MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 711,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4wonline.com. The viewership count was up from the 612,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. A bounce-back week for Dynamite after some rough numbers in recent weeks. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 740,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the August 7, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 622,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic.