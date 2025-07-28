WWE Raw in Detroit, Q&A audio show, Jake Barnett, Nick Jackson, Noam Dar, Sammy Guevara, Triple H, Manny Fernandez, Nic Nemeth, Hangman Page, Tommy Rich, Roderick Strong, Marty Scurll, Tessa Blanchard, Karl Gotch, Matt Borne, Rhonda Singh, Pitbull 2

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena. Raw features the brand’s final push for SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net co-senior staffer Jake Barnett.

-Nick Jackson (Nick Massie) of the Young Bucks is 36 today.

-Noam Dar is 32 today.

-Sammy Guevara turned 32 today.

-Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) died on July 28, 2007, at age 82.

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque turned 56 on Sunday.

-Manny Fernandez turned 71 on Sunday.

-Shannon Moore turned 47 on Sunday.

-Nic Nemeth turned 45 on Sunday. He worked as Dolph Ziggler in WWE (and had an awful theme).

-AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page (Stephen Woltz) turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Matt Borne (Matt Osborne) was born on July 27, 1957. He died of an overdose at age 55 on June 28, 2013.

-Rhonda Singh, who worked as Bertha Faye in WWE, died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.

-Tommy Rich (Thomas Richardson) turned 69 on Saturday.

-Roderick Strong (Christopher Lindsey) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Marty Scurll turned 37 on Saturday.

-Tessa Blanchard turned 30 on Saturday.

-The late “Pitbull 2” Anthony Durante was born on July 26, 1967. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on September 25, 2003.