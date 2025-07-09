AEW Collision rating for the 100th episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 310,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous Collision averaged 285,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating for a Thursday episode. One year earlier, the July 6, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 388,000 viewers with a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic.