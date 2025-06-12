AEW All In Texas lineup: The latest card for the July stadium show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In Texas event that will be held Saturday, July 12 in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the new AEW Unified Championship

Powell’s POV: The AEW Unified Championship belt will apparently replace the AEW International Championship and the AEW Continental Championship. WrestleTix lists that the venue is currently set up for 20,488, with 17,485 tickets had been distributed as of June 11. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. The show will also be available via TrillerTV.com internationally. The start time is listed as 2CT/3ET. I will be covering the show live, and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).