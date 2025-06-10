WWE Night of Champions lineup: The card for today’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday, June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship

-King of the Ring tournament finals

-Queen of the Ring tournament finals

Powell’s POV: The tournament winners will earn title shots at the world champions of their respective brands at SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as WWE NOC streams live on Peacock with an advertised start time of noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).