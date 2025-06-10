TKO promoted major boxing event to stream on Netflix

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday.

HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, today confirmed the blockbuster Riyadh Season showdown between pound-for-pound great Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) and undefeated superstar Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.

Alalshikh and his Riyadh Season team will collaborate with Dana White and Sela to promote this highly anticipated contest for the unified Super Middleweight championship with Netflix streaming live globally to its 300+ million subscribers at no additional cost.

Ahead of this epic Saturday fight night, Canelo and Crawford will stage a three-city international press tour, kicking off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 20 before heading to the United States for stops in New York at Fanatics Fest on Sunday, June 22 and in Las Vegas on Friday, June 27. Full details below.

HE Turki Alalshikh said: “On September 13, Canelo and Crawford, two legends of boxing, will finally compete against each other in the fight of the century. Alongside Dana White and Sela, we will deliver something truly incredible in Las Vegas for fans around the world to enjoy through Netflix.”

Dana White said: “Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley. Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It’s literally a once in a lifetime fight. Live on Saturday, September 13, streaming globally on Netflix, two of the GREATEST boxers in the sport will meet in a historic fight from Las Vegas.”

Canelo Alvarez said: “I’m super happy to be making history again and this time on a Riyadh Season Card that will be broadcast on Netflix. On September 13, I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Terence Crawford said: “My perfect record speaks for itself. I am the best fighter in the world and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top. On September 13, my hand will be raised once again as the world watches greatness.”

Press Tour Full Details:

Friday, June 20 – Riyadh

Blvd City, Baker Alshidy Theatre

Sunday, June 22 – New York (Fanatics Fest NYC)

Jacob Javits Convention Center – 429 11th Ave.

Friday, June 27 – Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena – 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Powell’s POV: TKO isn’t mentioned in the press release, but the company is promoting the event. The press release also fails to mention Nick Khan, who has been working with Dana White on TKO’s move into promoting boxing events.