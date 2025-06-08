House of Glory “Mike Santana presents Puerto Rican Weekend” results (6/7): Vetter’s review of Mike Santana vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the HOG Title, Daron Richardson vs. Amazing Red for the HOG Cruiserweight Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

House of Glory “Mike Santana presents Puerto Rican Weekend”

June 7, 2025, in Jamaica, New York at NYC Arena

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

This is their typical venue, and it’s packed with 500 or so fans, and most waved mini Puerto Rican flags as the show got underway. The lighting over the ring was pretty good. Jason Solomon, Johnny Torres, and Hilary P. Wisdom provided commentary.

1. Pedro Dones vs. Jose Zamora vs. Chris Cage vs. Danny Limelight vs. Mikee G vs. Julio Diamante in a scramble. Zamora is the kid with the body camera around his neck so he can record his life 24/7. Cage makes me think of a young Savio Vega. This is Danny’s HOG debut in New York; he was on an HOG show on the West Coast before. Mikee is a Black man, and he’s apparently a recent graduate, and this is his HOG main show debut; he’s new to me. I don’t think I’ve seen Diamante before, either. All six brawled at the bell.

Zamora hit a slingshot senton and a moonsault for a nearfall; the commentators said he’s just 22. Diamante dove through the ropes at 3:30. Pedro hit his own dive through the ropes. Cage hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor onto everyone. Mikee hit a top-rope somersault onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Danny hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly at 5:00. Diamante hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Cage hit a Spinebuster on Diamante for a nearfall. We had a double superplex, followed by two frogsplashes, and everyone was down at 7:30, and we got an “H-O-G!” chant.

Diamante hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall, but Limelight broke up the pin. Dones hit an Airplane Spin into a Samoan Drop on Danny. Pedro and Cage squared off and traded punches; these two apparently fought in the scramble at last year’s inaugural Puerto Rican Weekend show. Cage hit a piledriver, then a top-rope flying elbow drop on Dones for the pin. Good action.

Chris Cage defeated Pedro Dones, Jose Zamora, Danny Limelight, Mikee G and Julio Diamante at 9:53.

2. Marcus Mathers vs. Mighty Mantequilla. The masked Mante is a regular here, while this is the HOG debut for WWE ID prospect Mathers. They worked each other’s left arm to open. and a feeling-out process. Mante hit some armdrags and Mathers begged off, a bit surprised. Mathers hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:30 and he took control. He hit a flying forearm in the corner and a step-up mule kick for a nearfall at 7:00. Mathers held him upside-down then dropped him stomach-first, then he hit a running twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall, and he went to a headlock on the mat.

Mathers hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30, and he was frustrated he didn’t get the pin there. We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Mante dove through the ropes onto Marcus at 12:00. In the ring, he hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Mathers hit his kip-up stunner, then a twisting Flatliner for a believable nearfall; the commentators thought that was it. Mathers hit a heel hook kick. Mante hit a stunner for a nearfall at 14:00. Mante nailed a Poison Rana and a Code Red for the pin. That was a blast.

Mighty Mantequilla defeated Marcus Mathers at 14:29.

3. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge for the HOG Tag Team Titles. Chicago-based LMW are a fun team, and I’ve said Koda is ready to be a breakout star. Midas and the shorter Sabin opened. Lyon and Koda entered at 1:30, with Jay hitting some deep armdrags. Lyon hit a dive through the ropes onto LMW on the floor. In the ring, LMW hit some quick team offense on Midas, and they kept him in their corner. Jay got a hot tag at 5:30 and hit some clotheslines. Lyon hit a half-nelson suplex. Midas hit a 619.

Koda hit a second-rope Exploder Suplex, then a corner dropkick. Sabin dove to the floor at 7:30. Koda hit a twisting uranage, and he flipped Sabin onto Jay for a nearfall. TME hit the Grand Finale (team X-Factor) for a nearfall at 9:30. Sabin hit a springboard crossbody block. Sabin hit a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall. Lyon and Koda charged at each other and traded forearm strikes at 11:30. Koda hit an enzuigiri. Lyon hit a forward Finlay Roll. Lyon flipped Sabin onto Koda. Lyon then hit a moonsault onto Koda for the pin. I thoroughly enjoyed this.

Jay Lyon and Midas Black defeated Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge for the HOG Tag Team Titles at 13:10.

4. Daron Richardson vs. Amazing Red for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. Again, with the way he wears his hair, I always think Daron is similar to Velveteen Dream, and he’s been a good heel foil. Red hit some armdrags early on. The commentators noted we haven’t seen Red in the ring in five months and wondered if he had any ring rust. They fought to the floor, and Red unloaded some loud chops in front of the fans. They got back into the ring at 5:30, and Daron took control and stomped on Red.

Red hit a dive over the ropes and crashed onto Daron, with them flipping over the guardrail and into the crowd at 8:00. They brawled into the crowd and away from the ring. We heard a bell, but they kept brawling. The commentators were confused whether this was over or not. Red grabbed the mic and said no one came here to see this match end in a count-out or a DQ, and he asked the commissioner to make this continue. We just hit 10:00 even as this was ‘restarted’ (I never stopped the stopwatch.) Diamond Virago came out of nowhere, and she protected Daron so Red couldn’t dive on him.

It allowed Daron to dive onto Red. They brawled far from the ring, and we really couldn’t see the action now. They made it over to a bar at 12:00. They got back into the ring at 14:00, and Diamond was now at ringside, bawling. Daron hit a standing Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Red backed him into a corner and hit a series of punches. Daron hit a second-rope flying headbutt for a nearfall at 16:00. Red set up for a top-rope Code Red, but Daron blocked it. Daron hit a doublestomp to the chest, and he barked at the crowd.

Red hit a missile dropkick to the back of the head for a nearfall. Diamond got in the ring, but Red sidestepped her. She hit a low blow uppercut on Red, and she laughed in his face. Daron also hit a low blow on Red. She brought a chair into the ring and CLOCKED Red over the head with it, but Daron only got a nearfall and the crowd popped for the kickout. However, Daron then hit Red with a chairshot and got the pin.

Daron Richardson defeated Amazing Red to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 20:33

* Daron started to ‘crowd surf’, but Red hit a splash onto Daron. (I presume all those ‘fans’ holding Daron were plants, right?)

* Intermission went just over 20 minutes, so I’m glad I wasn’t watching live.

5. 1 Called Manders vs. Dan Maff. Manders came out first and grabbed the mic and said he’s been all over the world and he hates New York City! He swore at the crowd. I swear, Maff really looks no different than when I first saw him in the early ROH shows 20+ years ago. Manders attacked from behind, and we had the bell to begin. Manders choked him with a scarf or some other clothing item, and he hit some loud chops. Maff began to no-sell the chops; Manders backed up a bit and unloaded a series of chops. Maff nailed a massive cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 4:30.

Maff leaned Manders against the ropes and hit some Sheamus-style blows to the chest. Maff hit a dive to the floor on Manders! He whipped Manders into the guardrail at 6:00. In the ring, Maff hit a senton. Manders dropped Maff gut-first across the top rope at 8:00 and regained control. He hit a running back elbow and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 10:00. They began trading chops. Maff clotheslined him to the floor, and he hit another dive to the floor on Manders! In the ring, Maff put him on his shoulders and dropped him stomach-first to the mat. Maff then hit a frogsplash for the pin! That topped my expectations.

Dan Maff defeated 1 Called Manders at 13:19.

6. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Karissa Rivera (f/k/a Elektra Lopez). A feeling-out process to open, and Karissa tied up the left arm, and they fought on the mat. Karissa hit a bodyslam at 3:00. Deonna snapped the left arm over the top rope and began to target it. The crowd was fairly quiet. Deonna charged but crashed shoulder-first into a corner at 7:30, and they were both down. Karissa hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, then a uranage for a nearfall.

Rivera flew off the ropes, but Deonna caught an arm and applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Deonna got a nearfall, and she jawed at the ref. They traded rollups, and Deonna got the clean pin! While I do consider Deonna the better wrestler, I’ll also say I consider this an upset, given this was a Puerto Rico-themed show. Decent action. Deonna gave the crowd the middle finger before she headed to the back.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Karissa Rivera at 11:04.

7. Mike Santana vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the HOG World Title. An intense lockup to open. They tried shoulder blocks with neither man budging. They switched to trading forearm strikes. Santana dove through the ropes onto Ishii at 3:00. The commentators talked about Santana’s year-plus run as champion as these guys traded chops at ringside. They got into the ring, where Santana hit some rolling suplexes at 5:00, and we got the required “Eddie!” chant. Ishii hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 8:00 and he kicked at Santana as he was down on the mat.

Santana hit a top-rope superplex and they were both down. Santana hit an enzuigiri into the corner, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 10:30. Ishii hit a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall, then a German Suplex and a clothesline, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 12:00. Santana fired up, hit a hard clothesline, and they again were both down. Santana hit his rolling stunner for a nearfall. Santana hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall.

Ishii blocked a Spin the Block. He hit a headbutt and he got a nearfall. Santana nailed the Spin the Block clothesline for a believable nearfall, but Ishii got a foot on the ropes at 16:00. Charles Mason jumped in the ring and attacked Ishii! The ref threw out the match.

Mike Santana vs. Tomohiro Ishii went to a no contest at 16:42; Santana retained the HOG Heavyweight Title.

* Mason immediately rolled to the floor and announced he was cashing in his equivalent of a Money in the Bank title shot!

8. Mike Santana vs. Charles Mason vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a three-way for the HOG World Title. Mason hit Ishii with the title belt to the head, then he hit Santana with it! He hit a piledriver onto the title belt for a believable nearfall at 0:40! Mason removed his red tie and unbuttoned, and removed his black shirt, and he punched Santana. Santana hit a big back-body drop. Santana nailed a DVD on Mason for a nearfall. We haven’t seen Ishii since that belt shot to the face. Mason hit a half nelson suplex and a Meteora into the corner, then his rolling DVD, then a top-rope elbow drop for a one count! “How is this possible?” a commentator said. Mason hit a Gotch-Style Piledriver and scored the pin! The crowd was shocked!

Charles Mason defeated Mike Santana and Tomohiro Ishii in a three-way to win the HOG World Title at 3:18.

* Ishii got into the ring, but Mason hit him with the title belt, and he celebrated with the belt. Santana got on the mic and apologized to the fans. He put over Ishii. He talked about carrying that title for over 500 days. He said, “With or without me, this is going to keep going,” and said even some good things come to an end, and he indicated he is bowing out of House of Glory, and he thanked the fans. The fans chanted “thank you, Mike!” He bowed to the crowd and again thanked them. He got on his knees and kissed the mat.

Final thoughts: These HOG shows are always so entertaining; they use a good mix of well-known indy talent with a mix of their local trainees. The swerve to move the belt to Mason was certainly a shock that no one saw coming, especially on Puerto Rican weekend. Ishii-Santana was as good as expected, and it takes best match. I’m saddened to see his HOG run end, and I’m intrigued to see what is next. An NXT deal? Who knows anymore! Mante-Marcus is my type of match, and I’ll go with that for second, ahead of Daron-Red. Not a bad match here.