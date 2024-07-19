TNA Slammiversary lineup (live coverage Saturday): The updated card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium.
-Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin in a six-way elimination match for the TNA World Championship
-Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance for the Knockouts Championship
-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the TNA Tag Team Titles
-Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division Title
-AJ Francis vs. PCO for the Digital Media Championship and the International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship
-“The Rascalz” Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz vs. “No Quarter Catch Crew” Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Myles Borne
-Mike Santana vs. Jake Something
-(Pre-Show) Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham
-(Pre-Show) Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat and Dani Luna for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles
-(Pre-Show) Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache vs. Gisele Shaw vs. and Xia Brookside in a four-way
Powell's POV: Slammiversary will be available via pay-per-view television and FITE.TV. The listed price on DirecTV is $39.95 while TrillerTV.com is charging $39.99.
