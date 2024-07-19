What's happening...

TNA Slammiversary lineup (live coverage Saturday): The updated card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

July 19, 2024

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium.

-Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin in a six-way elimination match for the TNA World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance for the Knockouts Championship

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division Title

-AJ Francis vs. PCO for the Digital Media Championship and the International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship

-“The Rascalz” Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz vs. “No Quarter Catch Crew” Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Myles Borne

-Mike Santana vs. Jake Something

-(Pre-Show) Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham

-(Pre-Show) Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat and Dani Luna for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache vs. Gisele Shaw vs. and Xia Brookside in a four-way

Powell’s POV: Slammiversary will be available via pay-per-view television and FITE.TV. The listed price on DirecTV is $39.95 while TrillerTV.com is charging $39.99. Join me for my live review of Slammiversary on Saturday beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.