TNA Slammiversary lineup (live coverage Saturday): The updated card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium.

-Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin in a six-way elimination match for the TNA World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance for the Knockouts Championship

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division Title

-AJ Francis vs. PCO for the Digital Media Championship and the International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship

-“The Rascalz” Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz vs. “No Quarter Catch Crew” Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Myles Borne

-Mike Santana vs. Jake Something

-(Pre-Show) Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham

-(Pre-Show) Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat and Dani Luna for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache vs. Gisele Shaw vs. and Xia Brookside in a four-way

Powell’s POV: Slammiversary will be available via pay-per-view television and FITE.TV. The listed price on DirecTV is $39.95 while TrillerTV.com is charging $39.99. Join me for my live review of Slammiversary on Saturday beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).