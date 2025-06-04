WWE Evolve results (6/4): Vetter’s review of Sean Legacy vs. Jackson Drake vs. Edris Enofe vs. Keanu Carver in a four-way elimination match to become the first WWE Evolve Champion

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 14)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed June 3, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present.

* We opened with a video package that highlighted the competitors in the men’s four-way main event.

* Kali Armstrong came to the ring with her Evolve Women’s Title belt over her shoulder, and she’s got a mic. Before she could get a word out, the crowd gave her a “You deserve it!” chant. Kali said she’s been here a year and a half, “and I ain’t ducking any of those chicks in the locker room.” She wanted to know who would be her first competitor. Zayda Steel came out and put over Kali’s win last week. Zayda noted she was the first-ever ID prospect. Nikkita Lyons came to the ring. Lyons and Zayda worked together to attack Kali! That led to a familiar intro music, as Nattie Neidhart ran into the ring to save Kali! The heels scampered from the ring.

* Backstage, someone had attacked Carlee Bright!! She sold a shoulder injury. How does this keep happening? And why don’t they have more cameras in this facility to prevent this from happening? [C]

* As we returned, Prime Minister Stevie Turner asked Bright if she saw who attacked her, while a trainer checked on Bright. Carlee didn’t see who attacked her. The trainer said the injury was minor, and she could compete if she wanted to. Carlee said she’s going to compete!

* We heard from Keanu Carver. He’s going to win tonight! We then saw Sean Legacy, who was with Timothy Thatcher. Sean was also confident he was going to win!

1. Gin Tala vs. Carlee Bright. Again, Gin competed in LFG as Leigh Laurel. Bright came out, shaking feeling back into her arm. Gin immediately tied up the left arm and targeted it. She kept Carlee grounded and pulled her arms behind her back. Carlee hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 3:30, then a Lungblower move to the chin, but she missed a standing moonsault. Gin immediately applied an armbar submission hold, and Bright tapped out. Basic but acceptable. Tala wins her debut!

Gin Tala defeated Carlee Bright at 4:18.

* A video package of the women’s four-way from last week aired. Wendy Choo was the first woman eliminated in that match. We saw new footage of her attacking Kylie Rae as Kylie headed backstage, immediately after she was also eliminated. In new footage from earlier today, Chantel Monroe and Masyn Holliday walked up to Kylie and offered words of encouragement. Kylie said that Wendy takes the happy smile off her face.

* The Vanity Project were pumping up Jackson Drake, as they are all confident he’s going to win the four-way tonight! [C]

* Edris Enofe was in the locker room, and he talked about coming back from “a gruesome shoulder injury.” But tonight, he’s going from a tag guy to a “singles superstar.”

* To the arena, as Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe came to the ring. None are dressed to compete. Wes listed all of his accolades. “I’m the gatekeeper now,” Lee said. “You want to make it to NXT? You’ve got to make it through me.” This brought out Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel. They also are not dressed to wrestle. “Why you out here, dog?” Lee asked, and the crowd laughed at his phrasing. Cappuccino said he wants a singles match against Wes! Wes accepted.

* Je’Von Evans walked through the Most Dangerous Parking Lot in America. He wants to see the action. Jordan Oasis walked by. They talked and shook hands.

* We saw a video package of Marcus Mathers. He has already competed in more than 650 matches in six years (and he’s only 21 or so!) He talked about getting to train with “the best of the best” since getting his WWE ID contract. (It’s fairly well-known he’s been working with Nattie Neidhart in Florida.) This was a well-done video package; a great way to introduce a clear up-and-comer.

* Next week, Wes Lee faces Cappuccino Jones, while It’s Gal will be in action against Troy Yearwood! (That match was set up three weeks ago when Troy signed his Evolve contract.) We’ll also hear next week from Lince Dorado. And it’s already time for intros for the main event!

2. Jackson Drake vs. Keanu Carver vs. Sean Legacy vs. Edris Enofe in a four-way elimination match for the inaugural Evolve Title. Not sure who wins, but I’m pretty sure it’s not Enofe, and it sure would be uncomfortable if recently-released Carver wins. Drake was punched and rolled to the floor immediately, allowing Carver to hit a double clothesline on Enofe and Legacy. Enofe hit a dropkick, then a flip dive to the floor on Legacy and Drake, then a top-rope crossbody block in the ring on Keanu for a nearfall at 1:30. Keanu hit his twisting body splash and pinned Enofe at 1:49! [C]

Upon return, Carver hit bodyslams, then an overhead release fallaway slam on Drake. Legacy hit a missile dropkick on Carver, and Drake immediately hit a moonsault, but he only got a one-count at 3:00. Keanu looked livid, and he dropped Sean with one forearm. Drake hit a running knee to the side of the head, and Legacy hit a top-rope 450 Splash! Both Sean and Drake jumped on Carver and pinned him at 3:42! So, we’re down to two ID prospects from the Deep South. They hit stereo clotheslines, and Sean hit a superkick. Jackson hit a Superman Punch.

Drake hit a German Suplex; Legacy hit one, then a Spanish Fly. He hit a second 450 Splash but only got a nearfall at 6:00. Jackson snapped him throat-first on the top rope, and he hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, then a Lethal Injection for a nearfall. Legacy tied up the legs and cranked back on the head in an STF, and the crowd taunted Jackson to tap out! Drake eventually got a hand on the ropes at 8:30. Robert Stone credited Thatcher with teaching Legacy some submission holds. Drake couldn’t hit a Lethal Injection, but he hit a running knee to the side of the head and got the pin!

Jackson Drake defeated Sean Legacy, Edris Enofe, and Keanu Carver in a four-way elimination match to become the inaugural Evolve Champion at 9:31.

* Vanity Project ran into the ring and celebrated with Jackson. Je’Von Evans got in the ring and presented the belt to Drake, and they hugged. Peter acknowledged that Evans and Drake have known each other on the indy scene for years (they used to be teammates!) Drake and the Vanity Project celebrated with the belt as we went off the air. I thought they were going to attack Je’Von, but they didn’t.

Final Thoughts: That was a non-stop sprint of a four-way, and I wasn’t surprised that it picked up and got even better when it got down to just Legacy and Drake. I figured one of those two was winning; I thought it was going to be Legacy, but it does set up the babyfaces to be in the chase position. While I hated how quickly Tarver was eliminated, at least it was the work of two guys together who took him down.

I like that we have a couple of good matches set for next week. I’m enjoying this show because (outside of the Kylie-Wendy doll fiasco a few weeks ago), it hasn’t felt like it’s insulted by intelligence. It certainly feels like a lot of the unknown faces from the first few episodes have already been jettisoned. The episode clocked in at 49 minutes; they’ve generally been between 43 and 52 minutes.