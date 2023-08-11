WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Edge’s 25-year celebration

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Edge celebrates 25-year celebration

-Edge vs. Sheamus

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Rey Mysterio

Powell's POV: Friday's Smackdown will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.