WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The card and the final list of entrants for the MITB ladder matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday in Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Naomi, Stephanie Vaquer)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade, El Grande Americano)

-WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title (Lynch can’t challenge for the title again if Valkyria wins, Valkyria must raise Lynch’s hand if Lynch wins)

Powell’s POV: The Worlds Collide event will be held earlier in the day in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum. Join me for my live review of WWE MITB as the premium live event streams on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Money in the Bank exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).