New Texas Pro Wrestling “Bat City” results: Vetter’s review of Carter Blaq vs. Stephen Wolf for the New Texas Pro Title, Izzy James vs. Shimbashi for the Lonestar Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

New Texas Pro Wrestling “Bat City”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 1, 2025, in Austin, Texas at Empire Control Room

I’ve seen multiple shows from this venue; it is outdoors under a canopy, and it’s daylight as the show began. The crowd was maybe 250 and they were into the action.

1. Izzy James vs. Shimbashi for the Lonestar Title. Izzy lost an AEW Collision match to Dustin Rhodes earlier this year, and he’s a talented ring vet. Izzy attacked, and we’re underway! Shimbashi hit a Thesz Press and unloaded some punches. They fought to the floor and around ringside. Izzy hit a jumping knee to the chin at 2:30, then he did a slingshot, sending Shimbashi into the ring post, then he suplexed Shimbashi onto the ring apron. They got in the ring, where Shimbashi tied him in a cross-armbreaker in the ropes. Izzy went for a senton, but Shimbashi got his knees up to block it at 4:30.

Izzy hit a second-rope guillotine leg drop, then a discus clothesline into the corner. He leapt off the ropes, but Shimbashi caught him and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00, and they were both down. Izzy applied a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring, and the crowd taunted Shimbashi to tap out, but he reached the ropes. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Shimbashi hit a Samoa Joe-style Muscle Buster for a believable nearfall at 9:30. “What a match!” a commentator exclaimed. Izzy hit a rolling Death Valley Driver, then a spin kick to the jaw for the pin. A really good opener.

Izzy James defeated Shimbashi to retain the Lonestar Title at 10:14.

2. JJ Blake vs. Oli Summers. Oli is white with shaggy, uncombed hair, and he’s a crowd favorite; he is like Love, Doug in wanting affection from the fans. Blake is a Black man of average height and overall size, but he’s a bit bigger than Oli. Oli came out first, and he dove through the ropes onto Blake as he approached the ring. They got in the ring, and Oli unloaded some chops and forearm strikes. Blake tripped Oli on the ring apron, and they went to the floor, where Blake stomped on Oli. In the ring, Blake was now in charge, and he kept Oli grounded.

Blake hit a pump kick to the chest at 6:00. Oli hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. In the ring, he hit some running back elbows into the corner, then a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Blake hit a sit-out powerbomb, and they were both down. Oli hit a half-nelson suplex. JJ Blake hit a uranage for the pin. Decent action; Oli is a likeable underdog.

JJ Blake defeated Oli Summers at 8:53.

3. Barrett Brown vs. Exodus Prime. I’ve compared the slender Exodus to Elix Skipper or Caprice Coleman, and he’s really talented. Basic reversals early on, and they tied up in a knuckle lock and had a test of strength. Barrett hit some armdrags, then a basement dropkick at 3:00. Exodus hit a back suplex for a nearfall, then a standing neckbreaker. Barrett hit a missile dropkick at 7:00. Exodus hit a snap Dragon Suplex and a stunner for a believable nearfall. Barrett hit a spin kick to the head, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Exodus got an O’Connor Roll and leaned back for added leverage and scored the pin! Good action.

Exodus Prime defeated Barrett Brown at 10:45.

* A promoter got in the ring and he put over Barrett as a top-tier junior worker and praised him for his work in New Japan Strong.

4. Charity King and AQA vs. Vert Vixen and Yuka Sakazaki. This is a return match for AQA; it’s her first match in 3.5 years! (I’ve seen her make appearances here since she left AEW, but first match back.) She got a nice “welcome back!” chant. Vert had three belts with her. Yuka wore black, not the lighter colors that I’m used to. Charity and Yuka opened and locked up, and the commentators noted that Yuta was giving up a lot of size in this matchup. Charity knocked her down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. Charity blocked a sunset flip attempt, sat down on Yuka’s chest, and got another nearfall.

Yuka tied up Charity on the mat and spun her into a pinning move for a nearfall. Vert tagged in and traded quick reversals with Charity. AQA entered at 3:30 and locked up with Vert. Vixen got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall. AQA walked on Vert’s back. AQA and Charity kept Vert grounded. Charity hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 9:00. Charity slammed teammate AQA onto Vert. Yuka and Vert hit stereo stunners, and Vert got a nearfall. Yuka finally got a hot tag, and she hit a top-rope missile dropkick on AQA at 11:30.

Yuka hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. AQA hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, then a bulldog on Yuka for a nearfall. Yuka hit a Northern Lights Bomb, and they were both down at 13:30. Vert and Charity tagged back in, and Vixen hit a spin kick to the head, then a snap suplex for a nearfall. Everyone hit a kick, and suddenly all four were down at 15:00. Vert hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on AQA. Yuka hit a springboard frogsplash and pinned AQA. That was fun!

Yuka Sakazaki and Vert Vixen defeated AQA and Charity King at 16:51.

5. Danny Orion (w/Maya World) vs. Lil Evil. This should be really good. Lil Evil is just returning from a lengthy injury, while Danny just had a head-turning showing at a joint West Coast Pro/Prestige event. Maya carried Danny’s trophy for winning a recent tournament I already reviewed. They charged at each other at the bell and immediately traded punches. Lil Evil is bald and muscular but might be 5’6″. He slapped Orion in the face, and Danny rolled to the floor to regroup with Maya. In the ring, Orion hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 1:30. Maya choked Evil in the ropes. Moments later, she grabbed Evil’s ankle as he set up for a move.

Maya got into the ring and hit a huracanrana! It allowed Orion to hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 4:30. Danny hit a dropkick and was loudly booed. Evil hit a stunner, then a Chaos Theory, and Danny rolled to the floor to escape. Maya hopped on the apron and again distracted Evil, and the ref finally ejected her. Evil hit an awkward Poison Rana; I’m glad they were both okay. He hit a Coffin Drop off the second rope onto Orion on the floor at 7:00; Evil got a nearfall in the ring. Orion nailed a flip dive to the floor that POPPED the crowd. They brawled at ringside.

They brawled away from the ring and by some cement bricks that set up walls around the canopy. Evil stood up at 10:30 and he was bleeding from his forehead. They brawled out a door, and Evil slammed the door shut onto Orion. Danny stood up and he was now bleeding. Orion slammed Danny’s head against the door, and some blood was visibly left on the door. They finally returned to ringside; I assume the crowd missed most of that, as I don’t think there is a screen here that shows fans the action I am seeing at home.

They finally got back into the ring at 12:30 and the ref checked on Danny. Evil was impatient, pushed the ref aside, and he kept punching Orion. Evil hit a hard clothesline, then a spear for a nearfall. Orion hit a top-rope doublestomp on the back, then a running sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 16:00. Orion hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Evil hit a spear and a top-rope doublestomp to the chest, then a modified Styles Clash for a believable nearfall at 19:00.

Evil locked in a Sharpshooter and sat down on Orion’s back. Evil switched to an STF on the mat and the crowd taunted Orion to tap out, but he eventually reached the ropes. The commentators talked about this being a “match of the year candidate in progress.” Orion hit a snap Crucifix Driver that popped the crowd, then a spin kick to the head for the pin. Yes, that was a stellar bout. I really assumed Lil Evil was winning in his return, too. They hugged afterwards, and that popped the crowd.

Danny Orion defeated Lil Evil at 21:30.

* Intermission was edited out.

6. KJ Orso vs. Epydemius Jr. Again, Orso is the unmasked former Fuego Del Sol, now embracing a heel role. The ring announcer requested that the fans not refer to Orso by his ‘dead name,’ which of course led to the crowd mockingly chanting, “Let’s go Fuego!” Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on, and Orso rolled to the floor to regroup. Orso slammed Epydemius head-first into the middle turnbuckle at 5:00, and he tugged at Epy’s mask and was booed. He kept Epydemius Jr. grounded and tied up on the mat, and was really showing off his new, heelish demeanor.

Epydemius Jr. finally hit a dropkick at 10:30, and they were both down. He hit a Poison Rana that sent Orto to the apron. Orso snapped the left arm over the top rope, but Epydemius dove through the ropes onto Orso at 12:30. In the ring, Epy hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Orso hit a pumphandle back suplex at 14:00. He twisted Epydemius’ mask, shoved him shoulder-first in the corner, put his feet on the ropes, and got a rollup for a nearfall. Epydemius got a huracanrana for a nearfall, then a spin kick in the corner.

They fought on the top rope and crashed to the mat, and were both down. Epy hit a forward Finlay Roll, then a top-rope corkscrew press for a nearfall at 17:30; Orso flipped him over and got his own nearfall. Epydemius Jr. unloaded some punches, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. He missed a top-rope corkscrew splash. Orso spun Epy’s mask, hit a Jarrett-style Stroke faceplant, and applied an STF on the mat, and Epydemius Jr. tapped out. Good match and a good beginning to Orso’s revamped character.

KJ Orso defeated Epydemius Jr. at 19:45.

7. “The Dream Team” Danny King and KC Kr’eme vs. “BDSM” Dimitri Alexandrov and Brick Savage in a ladder match for the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles. The title belts were already above the ring. I’ve compared veteran Savage to Bronson Reed; he’s got a wide body and is a good brawler. Fans threw Twinkies at The Dream Team before the bell. BDSM are MUCH bigger than the champs; a commentator noted that this could be a better match for the champs because they don’t have to pin either big man. BDSM immediately swung chairs at the champs at the bell, and they all rolled to the floor.

In the ring, Brick slammed a ladder onto the heels, and he hit a moonsault onto the horizontal ladder that was lying across TDT. Danny (think Max Caster) stomped on Dimitri and kept him grounded. Dimitri threw a chair at King’s head at 3:30, and I hate that. Brick suplexed KC into a ladder in the corner. Danny stood up, and he was bleeding from his forehead. Savage clocked KC with a chairshot at 6:30. Dimitri was bleeding from the forehead, too. Brick hit a superplex through a table on King at 9:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Kr’eme hit a Coast-to-Coast missile dropkick on Savage at 11:30. King and Dimitri fought on top of a ladder and traded punches. KC got a finger on one of the belts. Dimitri slammed him off the top of the ladder. (It was unclear if they landed on a horizontal ladder or on the mat.) King hit some chairshots to Dimitri’s back. Danny leapt off the second-to-top rung and hit a flying elbow drop onto Dimitri, and everyone was down at 15:00. The champs tied up Brick’s arms in the ropes, and KC hit chairshots to the top of Brick’s unprotected head and I really hate that.

Dimitri put a ladder over his head, spun, and struck the heels. “Straight from the double-cross ranch!” a commentator said. Dimitri and King fought on two separate ladders. A guy named Mundo hopped in the ring and grabbed Dimitri’s foot. Raychell Rose got in and she superkicked Mundo, but Mundo fell backward into the ladder, and it knocked Dimitri off the ladder and through a table on the floor! King climbed the ladder and pulled down the belts!

Danny King and KC Kr’eme defeated Brick Savage and Dimitri Alexandrov in a ladder match to retain the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles at 18:28.

* Brick got in the ring and confronted Raychell, and he yelled at her. He clocked her with a forearm! The crowd loudly booed. He got duct tape and started to tie her to the top rope. Dimitri stepped in to try and calm Savage down, but Brick hit a faceplant on him, ending their partnership. Shimbashi ran into the ring to try and calm things down. Brick shouted at Dimitri, saying he’s the one who has won all their matches lately, and he’s tired of having to clean up all of Dimitri’s messes. Brick challenged them to a 3-on-1 handicap match in August, then he beat up Shimbashi, too.

8. Carter Blaq vs. Stephen Wolf (w/KC Kr’eme, Danny King) for the New Texas Pro Title. Blaq is the former Mysterious Q, who recently lost his mask. He’s a big man, and I’m a fan. Wolf just returned from being in Europe for months. KC and King definitely were showing signs of exhaustion from their match just minutes ago; they headed to the back at the bell. (NOTE: It was dark outside at this point in the show, but it was shockingly well lit under the white canopy. These shows are well produced.) An intense lockup to open, and the bigger Blaq knocked him down with a shoulder block.

They traded quick reversals as they ran the ropes. Wolf hit a dropkick, celebrated, and was booed at 2:00. They traded chops. Wolf hit a chop block to the back of the knee at 5:30. He raked Blaq’s eyes and kept Carter grounded. Wolf hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 7:30. Blaq got up and traded punches, and he hit a German Suplex and was fired up. He hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 10:00, and they were both down. Wolf hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall.

Wolf tied Blaq up in an STF on the mat at 13:30, but Blaq reached the ropes. Wolf hit a German Suplex. He missed a Shooting Star Press but landed on his feet. Blaq immediately hit two stunners for a believable nearfall. Blaq hit a top-rope twisting press for a nearfall; that’s a big man to be doing that move! The ref got bumped. Blaq did an airplane spin into a Blue Thunder Bomb. King and Kr’eme ran in to interfere. Blaq hit a second airplane spin into a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. A very good match.

Carter Blaq defeated Stephen Wolf to retain the New Texas Pro Title at 17:52.

* Wolf was upset at Kr’eme and King; he shoved them aside and headed to the back alone.

Final Thoughts: A top-notch show. The top tier of this promotion were in action. AQA and Lil Evil both made their returns, and Wolf just returned last month, too. Orso and Yuka provided some big-name outside talent. Lil Evil vs. Danny Orion was stellar, and the “match of the year” discussion by the commentators felt warranted. The main event takes second. I really enjoyed the women’s tag match, so I’ll give that third. The ladder match was very good, but it drops down a notch with all those unwarranted blows to the head. The post-match break-up angle was really well done. Yes, this show was so good, I can only put Orso’s match as fifth, so a lot to like here.