NXT Battleground lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

May 25, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held tonight in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne for the NXT Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks

-Josh Briggs and NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. “The Culling” Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance

Powell’s POV: NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock. Join John Moore for his live review of Battleground starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

