ROH on HonorClub results (5/23): Robinson’s review of Atlantis Jr., Neon, and Feugo vs. Volador Jr., Barbaro Cavernario, and Hechicero, Alysin Kay vs. Queen Aminata in a Pure Rules match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 117)

Taped in May 8, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre

Streamed May 23, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show opened with Athena in a stairwell, saying she was mad but had information for us. Athena said she is entering Billie Starkz in the Women’s Pure Rules tournament, and that Billie is at home studying all the best catch as catch-as-catch-can greats. Athena told Billie to get it together because she has to do it solo, and she expects Billie to win.

1. Marina Shafir vs. Laynie Luck. No televised entrance for Luck. Shafir used the code of honor to start the early arm work, but Luck was rolling around and away from her. Eventually, Shafir locked in a crossarm breaker but couldn’t get the arm extended, and Luck rolled her up twice for two counts before Shafir let it go. Luck ended up outside, and Shafir locked in a triangle choke from the apron, but had to let it go because of the five count.

Back in the ring, Shafir choked Luck with her shin. Shafir hit a suplex and then hit some gut punches to the gut. Shafir hit a running boot in the corner and then a judo throw for a two count. Shafir kept transitioning around the body with two counts until she was in a mount, but then Luck rolled her over for a two count and then locked in an STF. “Tap, Tap,” chanted the crowd. Shafir struggled out, and Luck hit an ensiguri. Luck hit a kick and a knee lift, but Shafir dropped down and kicked out her leg and locked in Mother’s Milk for the submission.

Marina Shafir defeated Laynie Luck by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was more offense than I expected Luck to get, and it was a good hope spot with the STF that actually got the crowd to life.

2. Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian (w/ Lee Johnson). “You Suck” chanted the crowd as Christian got in the ring, he got mad and jumped Loco and Ref Rick Knox rang the bell. “Gringo Loco” chanted the crowd as the pace picked up but Christian cut it off with a head scissors. Loco hit a tilt-a-whirl side slam for a two count. Loco hit a body slam and went up top and hit a drop-down split-legged moonsault for a two count. Loco chopped the chest of Christian. Both men went up top and jockeyed, and Christian hit a kind of DDT style move on the turnbuckle and then hit a torpedo DDT to the outside. “Gringo Loco,” chanted the crowd as Christian stomped all over him.

Christian hit an enzuigiri, a uranage, and a cannonball senton splash. Loco blocked a Frankensteiner attempt, but Christian just hit it anyway in a crazy show of power from both men. Christian hit a 450 double stomp from the top for a two count. Christian brought Loco onto the turnbuckle, and Loco was able to hit his top rope Spanish Fly for a two count. Loco tried a tombstone, but Christian sent him into the ropes and hit a 619 to the gut. Christian hit a Poison Rana and then locked in Vanilla Choke Zero for the pinfall.

Blake Christain defeated Gringo Loco by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Good but not great match. I feel like Loco has really slowed down a step in the last year or so, and he may need to change his in-ring work to match.

Entrance clips of the list of contenders in the Women’s Pure Rules Tournament were shown…

A highlight video package on Billie Starkz winning the ROH Women’s TV Championship tournament aired..

3. Queen Aminata vs. Allysin Kay in a Pure Rules match. No televised entrance for Kay. Aminata got an early trip and locked in a reverse straitjacket with her legs, and Kay touched the ropes to get out but was mad about it afterwards. Dueling chants as the women locked back up, and Kay hit a takeover and tried a cross arm breaker, but got rolled up for a one count. Aminata locked in a crossface and transitioned into the Rings of Saturn, and Kay used her second rope break. Kay blasted Aminata with her closed fist and got her warning for it.

Kay chopped the chest of Aminata in the corner and then splashed her. Kay hit a fall-away slam. On the outside, Kay chopped the chest of Aminata on the barricade and bit her finger too. Aminata returned the favor with a chop and had to shake off her hands. Kay cut off Aminata getting back into the ring and hit a butterfly suplex for a two count. The women exchanged chops and forearms. Kay blocked a big boot attempt and hit one of her own and got a one count. Kay rolled into a hammer elbow, but Aminanta rolled through for a two count. Aminata hit a huge headbutt and then drove her butt in the face of Kay. Aminata locked in a nasty-looking trap hold with a Figure Four set up, and an arm lock and a neck crank with her legs by submission…

Queen Aminata defeated Allysin Kay in a Pure Rules match by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice showcase of the Pure Rules set. Aminata taking the Stephanie Vaquer spot but running the face into the butt instead of the mat sure was something.

Backstage, Serena Deeb said she’s been here for five years and she has nothing to show for it. Deeb said she’s tired of pretending to be happy for others who get their flowers. Deeb said she isn’t here for celebrity or social media, she’s here for the wrestling. Deeb said the Pure Rules tournament was made for her, and she’s never been more sure about anything. Deeb said this was the embodiment of her life’s work. Deeb said she’s done waiting and that she is going to be the very first Women’s Pure Rules Champion.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Quiet, subdued but believable and intense. Everything you want from a promo. I don’t know if you get to say “this tournament was made for me” and then lose the tournament.

A recap aired of Sons of Texas defeating CRU to win the number one contendership for the AEW Tag Titles…

A recap from Collision featured The Outrunners teaming up with Bandido and losing to the Don Callis Family…

4. Barbaro Cavernario, Volador Jr., and Hechicero vs. Atlantis Jr., Fuego, and Neon. Fuego hit an early hip toss on Volador and then a slingshot wrist lock. Fuego hit Cavernario with an arm drag and then Hechicero with a back body drop. The rudos jumped Atlantis from behind and started the trios beatdown, but it didn’t last long. Atlantis hit head-scissors takedowns and monkey flips, and tilt-a-whirl backbreakers on all of them.

Later, Atlantis was held back while Cavernario hit him with punches, but he escaped and hit superkicks on everyone and then a head scissors on Cavernario, and he followed him out of the ring with a dive. Fuego and Neon cleared Volador and Hechicero and dove on them, too. Caveranrio hit a hammerlock DDT on Atlantis and got a two count. Caveranrio fired up and tried his springboard splash, but got the boots and was hit with a destroyer. Atlantis hit a frog splash from the top and got the pinfall.

Atlantis, Fuego, and Neon defeated Barbaros Cavernario, Hechicero, and Volador Jr by pinfall.