ROH Final Battle lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view that will be held Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

-Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship.

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Rok-C vs. Willow for the ROH Women’s World Championship.

-Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young in a four-way for the ROH TV Title.

-Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor.

-Brody King, Homicide, and Tony Deppen vs. Tracy Williams, Eli Isom, and Taylor Rust.

-Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus.

Hour One (Pre-Show) Matches

-Moses, Kaun, and O’Shay Edwards vs. “The Righteous” Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch for the ROH Six-Man tag Titles.

-Chelsea Green, Allysin Kay, and Marti Belle vs. Miranda Alize, Angelina Love, and Mandy Leon.

-A 10-Man Wildcard Tag Team match.

Powell’s POV: Final Battle will be available via pay-per-view television, FITE TV, and HonorClub. This will be the company’s final event until Supercard of Honor, which is scheduled for WrestleMania weekend. Jay Lethal has announced that he will not be appearing on the show after signing with AEW. Join me for my live review of ROH Final Battle on Saturday beginning with the First Hour Free pre-show at 6CT/7ET.