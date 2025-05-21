AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Kota Ibushi, Leva Bates, Elton Prince, Chris Benoit

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-AEW Dynamite will be live from Albuquerque, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Events Center. This is the go-home show for Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in Albuquerque. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.
-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.
-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with F as the top grade in our post-show poll with 48 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 18 percent. I gave Dynamite a B- grade.
-I gave Saturday’s Collision a C+ grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Kota Ibushi is 43.
-Leva Bates is 42.
-Elton Prince (Lewis Howley) is 28.
-The late Chris Benoit was born on May 21, 1967. He took his own life at age 40 on June 24, 2007 after killing his wife Nancy and son Daniel.
Be the first to comment