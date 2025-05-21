AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Kota Ibushi, Leva Bates, Elton Prince, Chris Benoit

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Albuquerque, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Events Center. This is the go-home show for Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in Albuquerque. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with F as the top grade in our post-show poll with 48 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 18 percent. I gave Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kota Ibushi is 43.

-Leva Bates is 42.

-Elton Prince (Lewis Howley) is 28.

-The late Chris Benoit was born on May 21, 1967. He took his own life at age 40 on June 24, 2007 after killing his wife Nancy and son Daniel.