NJPW “Best of Super Juniors – Night 5” results (5/17): Vetter’s review of El Desperado vs. Mao, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Dragon Dia, Kevin Knight vs. Nick Wayne, Kushida vs. Kosei Fujita, Taiji Ishimori vs. Titan

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Best of Super Juniors – Night 5”

May 17, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan at Yoyogi National Stadium 2nd Gymnasium

Streamed live on New Japan World

Chris Charlton and Walker Stewart provided commentary. The venue is a small arena; it feels like the sort of place Tony Khan would book right now. The attendance was maybe 800 to 1,100; the seating in the upper deck was 80 percent empty. (With the crowd this size, why didn’t they just book Korakuen Hall for a third straight day? Was it already booked?) They left the lights on, so seeing the action isn’t an issue.

* This year’s tournament features 20 wrestlers, divided into two Blocks. It is a round-robin tournament, so each competitor has nine matches. The last three years, the top two of each Block have reached a four-man playoff. However, this year, only the Block winners will meet in a finale. (So, someone will need to go 6-3 or possibly even 7-2 to win their Block.) A 5-4 record isn’t going to cut it!) Wins are worth 2 points; draws are 1 point each. We have 10 tournament matches tonight.

* Notable that we don’t have guardrails, which is the signature look of the BoSJ tournament shows, giving the high-flyers more room to move.

1. Ninja Mack (2) vs. Master Wato (2) In an A Block tournament match. A basic lockup to open. Mack set up for a cartwheel to the floor, but Wato vanished! Mack went to the floor, confused, and looked under the ring for his missing opponent. Wato emerged, wearing a mask. Yes, comedy early on. They traded blows in the ring, and Wato hit a flip dive to the floor at 3:30. Mack again did the backflip to the floor and kept doing backflips up the entrance way, but Wato avoided the final kick. Mack eventually nailed a kick that dropped Wato on the floor.

Mack took the mask off Wato, and Wato hid his face in shame. Silliness. Back in the ring, Mack hit some roundhouse kicks. He hit his spinning kick to the head for a nearfall at 6:30. He went for his top-rope corkscrew splash, but Wato got his knees up. Wato tied him in the Vendeval submission hold, and Mack tapped out. Okay match; more comedy than I’d prefer.

Master Wato (4) defeated Ninja Mack (1-3) at 7:04.

2. Yoh (2) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi (4) in a B Block tournament match. Yoh really needs this win. Taguchi charged at him at the bell. He hit his cartoonish falling headbutt. Taguchi crotched himself and did his exaggerated selling of the injury. Yoh hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:00. Taguchi hit his mid-ring buttbump and two snap suplexes, then a running buttbump. Taguchi pulled down the back of his pants to expose his butt; Yoh tied him in a Paradise Lock with Taguchi’s butt hanging out. “This is a much unneeded lesson in anatomy,” Charlton said. The camera purposely focused on the middle rope to save us from seeing this. Taguchi put his naked butt in Yoh’s face and got the pin. Ugh. This humor is just not for me. Taguchi is inexplicably 3-1; I still think the best he finishes is 4-5.

Ryusuke Taguchi (6) defeated Yoh (2) at 6:01.

3. Francesco Akira (4) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2) in an A Block tournament match. Kanemaru attacked Akira as Francesco was posing in the corner, and they fought to the floor. They got back in and we had a bell to officially begin at 0:23. Akira hit a plancha to the floor. Kanemaru slammed Akira’s knee onto the thin mat on the floor. In the ring, Kanemaru kicked at the knee. Akira hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a superkick and a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Kanemaru got a mouthful of whiskey and sprayed it into Akira’s eyes, got a rollup and the cheap pin. Blah. None of the first three matches have gotten a thumbs up today.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4) defeated Francesco Akira (4) at 5:16/official time of about 4:53.

4. Robbie Eagles (4) (w/Hartley Jackson) vs. Sho (2) in a B Block tournament match. Sho was going to attack from behind on the floor, but Hartley stopped him. Eagles threw Sho into the ring and we’re underway! Walker said Sho has never beaten Eagles in prior BoSJ matchups. Sho slammed Robbie’s left elbow around the ring post, then slammed Robbie’s arm against a table at 2:00; he pushed Eagles into the ring and got a nearfall. Eagles hit a dropkick and a running kick to the chest for a nearfall.

Sho applied a cross-armbreaker in the center of the ring; Robbie somehow turned it into the Ron Miller Special leg lock, and Sho grabbed the ropes at 5:30. Robbie kicked at Sho’s thighs; Sho pushed Eagles into the ref, and the ref was down. Yujiro Takahashi came out of nowhere and attacked Hartley Jackson, then he got in the ring and helped Sho beat up Eagles. Hartley got in the ring and made the save. Sho attacked Hartley from behind, and Yujiro hit a low blow to drop Hartley. Sho went for a low blow uppercut, but Eagles blocked it. Sho had his wrench and he hit Eagles in the head with it. Sho then hit the Shock Arrow cross-armed piledriver for the tainted pin. Meh. Really not a good start to this show at all.

Sho (4) defeated Robbie Eagles (4) at 8:10.

5. Clark Connors (2) vs. Robbie X (4) in an A Block tournament match. These two made it clear they are friendly Bullet Club members, but they opened with forearm strikes, and Connors whipped Robbie hard into the corner. They fought to the floor, where Connors hit more chops and stayed in charge. Clark again went under the ring and got a car tire, and he hit Robbie with it. He threw the tire, but it struck a Young Lion at ringside! In the ring, Robbie now whipped Clark into a corner and got a nearfall at 4:30. Clark hit a sit-out powerbomb, and they were both down.

Robbie avoided a spear, and he hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 6:30. Clark hit the spear for a believable nearfall. Robbie hit his Lethal Injection for a nearfall, but he missed a top-rope Phoenix Splash. Connors immediately hit the No Chaser spike DDT for the clean pin. (That finisher has been well protected; I don’t think I’ve seen anyone kick out of it.) Good brawl; this is how two heels need to fight, with neither trying to get crowd sympathy. They did the Bullet Club hand gesture to show their all good.

Clark Connors (4) defeated Robbie X (4) at 7:45.

6. Titan (4) vs. Taiji Ishimori (2) in a B Block tournament match. Again, Ishimori won his Block last year, but he could be all but eliminated if he falls to 1-3. Quick reversals and a standoff, and this was already better than any of the first five matches. Titan hit a huracanrana that sent Ishimori to the floor, and they fought at ringside. They got back into the ring and traded chops. Ishimori snapped Titan’s left arm behind his back at 3:30, and Titan writhed on the mat in pain. Ishimori applied a cross-armbreaker and targeted the damaged limb. He hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee.

Titan hit a springboard dropkick and a flip dive to the floor at 6:00. In the ring, he hit a springboard frogsplash for a nearfall. Ishimori hit a handspring-back-spin kick and they were both down. Taiji hit a sliding German Suplex in the ropes. Titan hit a series of kicks and slammed Ishimori into an exposed corner, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 9:30. Ishimori hit a jumping knee. Titan set up for a Muta Lock, but Ishimori escaped and tied him in a Bone Lock (Crossface). Titan tied him in a pretzel with a hammerlock on an arm, and Ishimori tapped out! A very good match, and Ishimori is on the verge of elimination!

Titan (6) defeated Taiji Ishimori (2) at 11:13.

7. Kushida (2) vs. Kosei Fujita (6) in an A Block tournament match. Kushida removed his boots and opted to wrestle barefoot. They immediately traded reversals on the mat, and the crowd watched quietly as neither man got much of an advantage. They finally let go, and we had a standoff at 4:30. Fujita went for a half-crab, but Kushida fought free. Lots of intense mat wrestling, but just nothing to describe, either. Fujita tried getting a cross-armbreaker, but Kushida blocked it. Kushida went for an Octopus Stretch at 8:00, but Fujita fought free. These guys should be winded; they are staying tied up, and this has a legit vibe to it.

Kushida mounted him and hit some punches, and again tried to get a cross-armbreaker. Fujita tied up the legs, but Kushida reached the ropes at 10:30. Kushida had a bloody mouth. Fujita tied him in a hammerlock on the mat. These two have seriously touched the entire match. They aren’t using the ropes, they aren’t doing flips or dives. Fujita applied a hammerlock. Kushida got a Small Package Driver out of nowhere for the pin. This match will really appeal to fans who like matches that look and feel authentic and legit. Kosei takes his first loss.

Kushida (4) defeated Kosei Fujita (6) at 14:07.

8. Kevin Knight (0) vs. Nick Wayne (6) in a B tournament match. These two have apparently known each other for years. Standing switches to open as Charlton talked about how this is an example of the positives of an “AEW-NJPW alliance.” Walker said they fought in 2019. Wayne was maybe 12 or 13? Kevin hit his plancha to the floor at 3:00. In the ring, Kevin hit a second-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall, and he tied Wayne in an abdominal stretch. Charlton reiterated what I wrote above — if you have four losses, you are eliminated. Wayne avoided a Pele Kick, and he hit a Dragon Suplex at 6:00.

Knight hit a bodyslam but Wayne got his knees up to block a splash. Wayne set up for a Lethal Injection; a bit of bad timing as Knight didn’t quite hit a dropkick to the back to block it. Kevin hit a springboard clothesline to the floor. In the ring, Knight hit his jump-up Frankensteiner at 8:30. He hit a superkick. Wayne hit a Code Red for a nearfall. Wayne nailed a top-rope Poison Rana, but Knight hit his leaping DDT! Kevin hit a top-rope frogsplash for the pin. A very good match, but it was hampered by the fact I never doubted Kevin was winning, because there was simply no way he was starting 0-4. We have no undefeated competitors left.

Kevin Knight (2) defeated Nick Wayne (6) at 11:05.

9. Hiromu Takahashi (2) vs. Dragon Dia (4) in an A Block tournament match. These two had a really good bout last year. Fast-paced reversals at the bell. Hiromu hit a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Dia rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Hiromu hit some chops as they fought on the floor, then a snap suplex at 3:00. He tied Dia in a modified Camel Clutch, but Dia eventually got to the ropes. They traded chops, but the smaller Dia’s blows were less effective. Hiromu hit a Falcon Arrow at 7:30.

Dia hit a top-rope huracanrana; Charlton called it a “Vampire Scissors.” Hiromu hit a standing powerbomb. Dia got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Hiromu hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Dia hit an enzuigiri, then a second one and a Buzzsaw Kick for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Dia hit a second-rope leaping DDT for a nearfall. Hiromu hit a piledriver along his back for a nearfall. Dia hit a Poison Rana and got a Code Red with a jackknife cover for the flash pin! Hiromu is off to a slow 1-3 start!

Dragon Dia (6) defeated Hiromu Takahashi (2) at 11:58.

10) Mao (4) vs. El Desperado (2) in a B Block tournament match. This crowd was loud and hot and split. Charlton said these two actually teamed in the U.S. once. “It’s one of those cases where you have no idea what to expect,” he said. Standing switches to open, and they twisted each other’s left arm. Walker said it’s the first time he’s called a Mao match live. They rolled to the floor to fight at ringside at 4:00. Mao hit a running somersault off the apron and barreled onto Despe on the floor. “There was a lot of force crashing down onto Desperado,” Walker said.

They started fighting up the entrance ramp as the ref kept counting! Mao hit a stunner across a guardrail post. The ref stopped counting at 19 and went to the floor to check on Despe. He allowed them both to get back in. Talk about referee’s discretion! They traded forearm strikes while on their knees at 7:00. Mao shouted, “The show must go on,” as they got to their feet and kept trading forearm strikes. Mao got some in the crowd to chant “DDT!” (Mao’s Japanese promotion.) Desperado went to a Stretch Muffler, but Mao quickly escaped.

Mao got some rollups for nearfalls. Desperado hit a Spinebuster at 10:00. Mao accidentally hit a stunner on the ref! They went under the ring and got empty plastic containers and took turns whacking each other over the head, with these containers shattering. They set up four containers, then fought on the floor. I guess I’m “sports entertained.” The ref got up and wanted to know why these containers were in the ring, and the crowd booed the ref for ruining the fun. They did a top-rope Russian Leg Sweep at 14:30, so both crashed back-first onto the plastic containers.

Stewart said Mao’s brand of DDT wrestling has “infected” NJPW tonight. Despe hit a spear, then a brainbuster. Mao hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. They traded headbutts while holding hands. They switched to open-hand slaps to the face. Despe hit a clothesline. They traded punches, and the commentators noted the ref is giving them a long leash. Despe hit a spear at 21:30, then a Jay Driller, then the Pinche Loco (Angel’s Wings) for a believable nearfall, and everyone was surprised at the kickout. He hit another Jay Driller, then a second Pinche Loco for the pin. That was really fun.

El Desperado (4) defeated Mao (4) at 23:27.

* Despe got on the mic and said that Mao has the hearts of many NJPW fans, and he thanked him. Mao bowed and left. Despe thanked DDT for sharing Mao. He said there is still a lot of tournament left.

Final Thoughts: The three debuting wrestlers — Mao, Nick Wayne and Robbie X — have been the lifeblood and oxygen of this tournament. We’ve had intriguing new matches that have really delivered and given some of the best matches of the tournament. Despe-Mao easily earns best match. It had a bit of comedy, a bit of light hardcore match, but they kept me entertained throughout, especially as the pace ramped up at the end. I really liked Ishimori-Titan for second, and the fun Dia-Hiromu match takes third. That Fujita-Kushida match will earn rave reviews in some corners. Again, I really liked Wayne-Knight, but I never once thought Nick was winning, just because of their respective records.

What a slow start to the show, but it turned into a very good final half. I don’t like to assign ‘star ratings,’ but none of those first four matches would get “two stars.” I really wish we had a few more high-flyers from the U.S. or Mexico in this field instead of Taguchi and Kanemaru. The tournament continues on Sunday with all 20 competitors in tournament matches, with Hiromu vs. Connors in the main event, plus Eagles-Ishimori, and Titan-Knight.