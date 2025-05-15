Billy Jack Haynes deemed unfit to stand trial

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Billy Jack Haynes (William Albert Haynes) is unfit to stand trial in the shooting death of his wife Janette Becraft. Judge Angela Lucero made the ruling on Wednesday in Portland, Oregon. KPTV.com reports that Haynes will be evaluated at the Oregon State Hospital until he can be deemed fit to proceed. Read more at KPTV.com.

Powell’s POV: There will be a hearing on May 20 to determine whether Hayes is fit to proceed. The trial is currently scheduled to start on Dec. 21. Haynes is accused of shooting and killing Becraft on February 8, 2024.