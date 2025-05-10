Spark Joshi “Lady Luck” results: Vetter’s review of Hazuki vs. Lena Kross for the vacant Spark Joshi Title, Ram Kaicho vs. Vert Vixen for the Spark Joshi Pacific Title, Aja Kong and Kyoko Inoue vs. Maya World and Nightshade

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

Spark Joshi “Lady Luck”

April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada at Silverton Casino

I had to look up the location of this casino — it is five miles straight south of Mandalay Bay; I admittedly have not been to this corner of Vegas. (For those who don’t know the city, the famous “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign would be located smack in the middle between Mandalay Bay and the Silverton Casino.) I didn’t anticipate seeing this show — I thought I was done with all the WrestleMania week shows! — but Triller+ turned this PPV into a free event this week for subscribers, so it is now available to me.

* The show opened with some upbeat singing by two Japanese female performers. Dan Barry and Trevin Adams provided commentary. This is a dark ballroom but the ring is really well-lit. Attendance is maybe 200.

1. Momo Watanabe vs. AZM vs. Brittany Blake vs. Joseline Navarro in a four-way. I’ve seen Blake just a few times; she has long black-and-red hair. Momo wore her HATE black T-shirt. AZM wrestled on multiple shows over the week of events in Vegas. Brittany and Momo worked together early on. Brittany and Joseline traded forearm strikes, and Navarro hit a Saito Suplex at 2:00. Navarro tossed Momo onto Blake! Blake applied a half-crab on Navarro. AZM and Blake hit stereo missile dropkicks from opposite corners.

They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Momo and AZM each hit a spin kick to the head that dropped their opponents. AZM hit a top-rope doublestomp. The ref got bumped! Momo began hitting everyone with a baseball bat! Momo hit a Dragon Suplex on Navarro, then a Buzzsaw Kick to Joseline’s head for the pin. That was a non-stop sprint for a match that short.

Momo Watanabe defeated AZM, Brittany Blake, and Joseline Navarro in a four-way at 5:34.

2. Aja Kong and Kyoko Inoue vs. Maya World and Nightshade. Nightshade is the size of Piper Niven but her whole gimmick is like Isla Dawn’s NXT-UK spooky witch look, with the same hair color as Isla, too. I admittedly haven’t seen the legend Kyoko, but the commentators said she debuted in 1988! I’m far more familiar with Kong, who has made multiple trips to the U.S. in the past. Inoue and Maya opened and traded chops. Maya hit a Sling Blade for a nearfall. Inoue hit a second-rope superplex at 2:30! Aja tagged in; Maya tried some forearms that had no effect, and Aja knocked her down with one blow. Aja hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop for a nearfall.

Nightshade tagged in and traded clotheslines with Inoue at 5:00, with neither going down. Aja got back in and traded chops with Nightshade. A commentator said Nightshade probably isn’t used to being smaller than her opponent. They brawled to the floor, and Kong hit some chops. Meanwhile, Inoue and Maya were also now fighting on the floor, and Inoue whipped her into rows of chairs. In the ring, the Japanese duo each hit a clothesline on Nightshade in the corner. Nightshade hit a double clothesline at 7:30, then a rolling cannonball on Kong. Maya hit a frog splash on Kong. Nightshade hit a leaping splash to the mat for a nearfall. Kong hit a spinning back fist on Nightshade for the pin. That topped my expectations; the older Japanese duo did a lot more than I anticipated going in.

Aja Kong and Kyoko Inoue defeated Maya World and Nightshade at 9:17.

3. Jada Stone and Starlight Kid vs. Syuri and Zoe Lucas. Zoe recently returned from a four-year break; I saw her on at least one other Mania-week show in Vegas, and she wears Easter-color pastels. She was much taller than everyone else in this one. Syuri and the masked Starlight Kid opened. Syuri hit some stiff kicks to the back and got a nearfall at 2:00. Starlight Kid hit a springboard crossbody block. Stone got a hot tag at 4:30 and hit a huracanrana on Syuri. Starlight Kid stomped on Zoe’s knee and kept her grounded.

Stone hit her backflip-into-a-stunner. Starlight Kid hit a fisherman’s suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall on Zoe at 9:00, then she applied a Stretch Muffler, but Syuri made the save. The tall Zoe set up for a package piledriver, but Starlight Kid escaped, and SK reapplied the Stretch Muffler, and Zoe tapped out. That was really good.

Jada Stone and Starlight Kid defeated Syuri and Zoe Lucas at 10:54.

4. Ram Kaicho vs. Vert Vixen for the SPARK Joshi Pacific Title. I’ve seen Ram a few times; she wears ghostly white face paint. I’ll reiterate here that I consider Vert to be the top unsigned female indy talent in the U.S. Vert is taller and knocked her down with a shoulder block, and she hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 2:00. Ram hopped on her back and applied a sleeper. She tried a crossbody block, but Vert caught her and hit a backbreaker over her knee at 5:00. Vert applied a Sharpshooter. Ram hit a dropkick and they were both down. Ram hit a bulldog for a nearfall.

Ram again tried a shoulder block but didn’t budge Vert. They traded rollups. Vert hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Vert grabbed the title belt! Ram hit a 619 and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall, but Sumie Sakai and Dani Mo pulled the ref from the ring! They argued with the ref, which allowed Vert to hit Ram in the head with the title belt! She hit a brainbuster for the pin! New champion!

Vert Vixen defeated Ram Kaicho to win the SPARK Joshi Pacific Title at 10:58.

5. Saki vs. Dani Mo for the SPARK Joshi Atlantic Title. Saki has long blonde hair. I’ve seen plenty of Dani over the years; she’s taller and quite athletic. An intense lockup to open. Good action early on, and Dani hit a spin kick to the ear at 5:00, then a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam, then a handstand-style Vader Bomb out of the corner. Cool. She choked Saki in the ropes and was in charge. Saki hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30, and she locked in a Sharpshooter. Dani hit a single-legged dropkick for a nearfall. She hit a roundhouse kick to the head at 12:30.

Dani Mo hit a stunner for a nearfall, but Saki got a foot on the ropes. Mo hit a crossbody block for a nearfall. Saki hit a Michinoku Driver for a visual pin, but Sumie Sakai again appeared and pulled the ref from the ring! Sumie was chased to the back. Dani grabbed a clothing item but the ref confiscated it. Saki hit a brainbuster, then a top-rope kneedrop on the forehead for the pin. That was really good. The commentators speculated that Dani was looking for a weapon in the clothing item that wasn’t there.

Saki defeated Dani Mo to retain the SPARK Joshi Atlantic Title at 16:19.

6. Hazuki vs. Lena Kross for the vacant SPARK Joshi World Title. Lena is really tall, perhaps 6’2″, so she towered over Hazuki. Lena is Australian and just relocated to the U.S., so expect to see a lot more of her. She locked in a headlock and seized control immediately. The commentators talked about what I just noted, saying she is either 6’1″ or 6’2″. Lena tossed her across the ring and made a cocky one-footed cover for a nearfall at 2:30, and she stomped on Hazuki. Hazuki got up and threw some punches to Lena’s stomach, but Lena easily knocked her back down again.

Hazuki hit some running knees to the back of the head and a basement dropkick as the 5:00 call was spot-on. She hit a running Facewash kick for a nearfall. Hazuki jumped on Kross’ back and applied a sleeper, but Lena ran backwards and slammed Hazuki into a corner to eventually escape. Hazuki fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Lena dropped her with a kick. Hazuki low-bridged the top rope, and Lena went over and crashed to the floor at 8:00. Hazuki dove onto her, but Lena caught her and slammed her back-first on the edge of the ring. Hazuki struggled but got back into the ring just before the 20-count at 9:30.

In the ring, Lena stretched Hazuki along her back, but Hazuki turned it into a Code Red for a nearfall! Nice! Hazuki went to the top rope, but Lena caught her with a kick. Those are some long legs! Hazuki hit a Lungblower to the back out of the corner, and they were both down. Hazuki hit a second-rope senton splash at 12:00. Lena hit a superplex, then she dropped Hazuki stomach-first and hit a running knee to the face for a believable nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Lena hit a standing powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Lena nailed a sliding clothesline for a believable nearfall, and she was incredulous that she didn’t win there. She hit another hard knee to the face for a nearfall. Kross hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a believable nearfall at 15:30. Hazuki hit a spike DDT, then she got a Magistral Cradle out of nowhere for the pin! What a match! The commentators were shocked by the outcome and Hazuki’s resilience.

Hazuki defeated Lena Kross to win the vacant SPARK Joshi World Title at 16:11.

* All the women on the show came to the ring to pose, and they got a nice ovation. The crowd was clearly quite happy with what they saw. Vert Vixen got on the mic and said the next U.S. SPARK show will be June 29 in Houston, Texas.

Final thoughts: A very good show, and I’m so glad this became available to Triller+ subscribers. That was a really good main event. I presumed Hazuki was going to win, but Lena’s office is so good and so hard-hitting, I thought she was winning a few times. Lena is in the same group as Megan Bayne and Maggie Lee — as my basketball coach always said, “you can’t teach height.” You either have it or you don’t. WIth her size, Kross will dominate and I’m excited to see more of her in the U.S. in coming months.

I’ll go with Ram-Vert for second and Dani Mo-Saki for third. I want to reiterate that the lighting here was really good. After seeing the disastrous lighting at some of the other indy shows elsewhere in Las Vegas this week… it was really important to have such a top-notch production for this one. The event clocked in at just two hours even.