House of Glory “Waging War” results (5/9): Vetter’s review of Mike Santana vs. Cedric Alexander for the HOG Title, Miyu Yamashita vs. Indi Hartwell for the vacant HOG Women’s Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Waging War”

May 9, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois at Logan Square Auditorium

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

This ballroom is one of my favorite indy venues; it’s an attractive room with great lighting, and a crowd of 250 or so always looks packed here. Jason Solomon and Hilary P. Wisdom provided commentary. Sam Leterna was our announcer in the ring.

1. Joe Alonzo vs. Ken Broadway. Ken had wrestled in New York for several years but now resides in St. Louis; I admittedly haven’t seen much of him since he moved to the Midwest. As per usual, Alonzo was heavily booed in his native city. “Chicago, your king is home!” he said on the mic. “Show your king some respect and stand on your feet!” He turned around and was met by a Broadway punch, and we’re underway! Ken hit a flying shoulder tackle and a chop. The commentators noted that Ken has a big size advantage, and he hit a huracanrana that sent Joe to the floor at 1:00.

Ken hit a dive over the top rope and barreled onto Joe; there is not a lot of room on the floor between this ring and the barricade. They brawled on the floor. In the ring, Alonzo stomped on Broadway and kept him grounded. Ken hit a Michinoku Driver at 5:30, and they were both down. Ken hit a flying back elbow and a Buzzsaw Kick, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. Joe hit a low blow mule kick at 7:30 while the ref was out of position for a nearfall. Ken hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex, then a top-rope elbow drop to the sternum for the pin. Good opener.

Ken Broadway defeated Joe Alonzo at 8:31.

2. Jarret Diaz vs. J-Rod vs. JJ Doze vs. Brittnie Brooks vs. Oscar Payne vs. Angel Jacquez (w/Hilary P. Wisdom). My first time seeing Payne, and the commentators said it is his debut; he’s a trainee in their academy. I think this is the first time I’ve seen the tall, athletic J-Rod compete against men; she’s been a regular in Dreamwave in western Illinois and in OVW. Brittnie just debuted on TNA on Thursday in a quick loss. Doze wrestled in a scramble last month; he has long, curly black hair. Wisdom berated Chicago and the crowd before the match, and he introduced Angel, who did the Lex Luger “Narcissist” gimmick, including someone carrying a full-length mirror so Angel can admire his impressive physique; his face reminds me of KC Navarro, or the Colon brothers.

We have the bell, and Angel shoved the two women and that got boos! They slapped him, so he rolled to the floor and checked his face in the mirror. In the ring, Oscar and Doze traded reversals. Brooks tried to get into the ring but she was kicked back to the floor. Brittnie got in the ring and hit a bulldog. (I’m guessing that one of the women has the most matches under their belt among these six!) Diaz hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone at 3:30. JJ and Jarret traded reversals in the ring, with Doze hitting a satellite DDT.

J-Rod hit a fallaway slam on a guy and a spear for a nearfall. Brooks hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane) for a nearfall, but Wisdom dove in and broke it up! Angel immediately hit a running knee and a fisherman’s suplex with a high bridge and pinned Brittnie. Decent scramble considering how new many of these six are. The commentator said Angel calls it “The Pretty Plex.” That was a heckuva debut for him.

Angel Jacquez defeated Jarret Diaz, J-Rod, JJ Doze, Brittnie Brooks, and Oscar Payne at 5:32.

* Wisdom, who was at ringside for the second match, returned to the booth and cackled about his man’s victory in the scramble.

3. Daron Richardson vs. Gringo Loco for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. Chicago native Loco wrestled in ROH on Wednesday; the episode aired on YouTube just hours ago. Daron wore a Knicks jersey, which of course alone brings heat, and yes, we got a “F— the Knicks!” chant. With his big, poofy hair, I’ve compared Daron to Velveteen Dream. They opened in a knuckle lock, and Daron hit a huracanrana and celebrated. They traded some lucha reversals and Loco danced. Daron suggestively gyrated and got booed, and he stomped on Loco and took control, hitting a stiff kick to the spine and a doublestomp to the chest at 3:00.

Loco hit a spinning side slam, then his split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00. Daron hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Loco hit a second-rope delayed Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall at 7:00. Daron hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall, and he threatened the ref! Loco hit a sunset flip bomb for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Daron went to his corner and grabbed the title belt; the ref confiscated it but Daron hit a low blow punt kick, then an awkward flipping Code Red for the pin. Too bad he didn’t quite land that finisher because the rest of the match was really good.

Daron Richardson defeated Gringo Loco to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 10:46.

* Daron got on the mic, looked into the camera, and taunted Amazing Red and swore at him. (Just to be clear; I don’t see Red. The comments were addressed at him.) They had some issues with the camera freezing here.

4. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “Los Suenos” Victor Iniestra and Axel Rico for the HOG Tag Team Titles. Both Rico and Iniestra are regulars here in the Midwest; both wrestled on a recent Windy City Wrestling show that I checked out a few matches. (“Suenos” translates to “dreams.”) Lyon and Rico opened, then Midas battled Iniestra. Lyon hit his flipping dive through the ropes on the Chicago duo at 3:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Iniestra shoved Lyon shoulder-first into the corner. Rico stomped on Lyon on the floor. Los Suenos kept Lyon grounded in the ring, as Rico applied a Crossface at 6:00.

The ref missed Midas getting a hot tag and ordered him back to the corner. Midas finally got a hot tag and hit some dropkicks. He hit a spinning kick to Iniestra’s jaw at 8:30, then a German Suplex on Rico, then another. Midas tried a plancha but Los Suenos caught him. In the ring, they kept working over Lyon. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Lyon hit a Pounce on Rico at 11:00. Midas hit the Throwing Knife (assisted spear) on Rico. The Mane Event hit the Grand Finale (team X-Factor faceplant) to pin Rico. That was really good. While I’m familiar with all four… I wouldn’t be surprised if these two teams met each other for the first time today.

Jay Lyon and Midas Black defeated Axel Rico and Victor Iniestra to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles at 11:45.

5. Charles Mason vs. Rich Swann. Swann came out to the never-ending Lionel Richie “All Night Long.” Standing switches to open as Mason is wearing a tan and white suit tonight. He slammed Swann to the mat. (You may recall Mason was on ROH TV a few weeks ago and was beat up by the Frat Boys.) Swann tricked Mason into dancing, which frustrated Mason. They sped it up and Swann hit a huracanrana and a dropkick, sending Mason to the floor at 2:00. Swann set up for a dive, but Mason sprayed water in his eyes and took control.

Mason took off his own tie, and he choked Swann with it; Solomon noted this is not a no-DQ match. Mason removed his vest and button-down shirt to reveal his (seriously, better-than-expected physique.) He dragged Swann into the ring and kept him grounded. He hit a back suplex at 4:30. Mason choked Swann in the corner. Swann hit a somersault from the apron to the floor on Mason at 6:30. In the ring, Mason hit a Meteora and his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Mason hit a discus clothesline for a believable nearfall at 8;30; Wisdom screamed that it was a slow count.

Swann hit a series of kicks and a second-rope frogsplash for a nearfall. They went to the floor, where Mason hit a Shotgun Dropkick that sent Swann crashing hard into the guardrails. Swann hit a stunner, and they both crashed onto the hard, wood floor. They both got back into the ring before a countout at 10:30. They traded punches; the commentators noted you could really see the sweat flying off them. Swann ducked a clothesline and hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall, then his second–rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall; I really thought that was it. Swann missed a corkscrew splash, and Mason immediately hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. That was sneaky good stuff.

Charles Mason defeated Rich Swann at 13:11.

* The intermission went nearly 30 minutes, but I’m behind live TV, so I was able to fast-forward. Commissioner Jason Solomon came to the ring, carrying Megan Bayne’s HOG Women’s Title. He announced she is vacating the belt! So, our next match will be for the vacant women’s title!

6. Miyu Yamashita vs. Indi Hartwell for the vacant HOG Women’s Title. Yamashita has had a heckuva run in the past three weeks in the U.S. They shook hands at the bell before locking up. Indi has a definite height advantage. Miyu hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:30. She hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron, and they fought at ringside. They got back into the ring at 4:30, and Indi stomped on Miyu and kept her grounded. She hit a Sidewalk Slam for a nearfall. Yamashita kicked her to the floor.

In the ring, Miyu hit some front-and-back kicks. Indi hit some forearm strikes and a spinebuster for a nearfall at 9:30, and they were both down. Miyu applied a sleeper. She hit some spin kicks. Indi hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 11:00. Miyu hit a German Suplex, then her springboard spin kick. Indi ducked the Skull Kick and she hit a faceplant for the pin! That came out of nowhere.

Indi Hartwell defeated Miyu Yamashita to win the vacant HOG Women’s Title at 12:13.

7. Zilla Fatu vs. Matt Riddle for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. They played to the crowd before locking up. Riddle went for an RKO at 1:30, but Fatu pushed him away to block it. Zilla knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then he hit a flying headbutt for a nearfall. Matt hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron and a dive off the apron onto Fatu on the floor. They brawled at ringside. Fatu accidentally struck the post at 4:00. Riddle rolled him back into the ring and took control, hitting a top-rope corkscrew press for a nearfall.

Riddle hit a senton, then another, for a nearfall. He hit a jumping knee to the chin for a nearfall, and the crowd rallied for Fatu. Zilla hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 7:00 and they were both down. Riddle hit some more kicks and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Zilla countered with a vertical suplex and they were both down at 8:30. Riddle tried another corkscrew press, but Zilla caught him and hit a sit-out powerbomb. Zilla hit some flying shoulder tackles and a gut-wrench suplex, then a top-rope frogsplash for a believable nearfall at 10:00.

Riddle hit a running knee, but he missed a dive off the top rope. He hit the Bro To Sleep, then a Tiger Driver and a jumping knee to the jaw for a nearfall, but Fatu grabbed the ropes! Riddle hit a top-rope corkscrew splash for a nearfall. Riddle again set up for an RKO, but Fatu again shrugged it off and Zilla hit a pop-up Samoan Drop. Zilla went for a flying Samoan Spike, but Riddle (accidentally?) hit a low blow in front of the ref, who called for the bell. The crowd booed this outcome. A really good match until the finish. Riddle was irate he lost, and he hit an RKO on the ref. Zilla then hit the flying Samoan Spike to the throat on Riddle. Solomon repeatedly said he didn’t think Riddle meant to hit a low blow.

Zilla Fatu defeated Matt Riddle via DQ to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 12:31.

8. Mike Santana vs. Cedric Alexander for the HOG World Title. I know Cedric’s non-compete just expired. Solomon said this is Cedric’s first indy match since PWG’s BOLA in 2016! His hair is really long right now; it’s like JTG if you’ve seen him recently. The crowd was hot and split before the bell, and they shook hands. They tied up; Cedric rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Santana tied up the left arm, and they were still in an extended feeling-out process, as Santana dropped him with a shoulder tackle at 3:00, and they traded armdrags, then traded rollups and had a standoff, and we have an appreciative crowd.

Cedric dove through the ropes onto Santana, then dragged him back into the ring and hit a twisting Flatliner for a nearfall at 5:30. They traded slaps to the face and Cedric hit an enzuigiri, then a suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Mike hit a backbreaker over his knee and a stiff kick to the spine. He hit an enzuigiri at 10:30 and some loud chops. Santana hit a superplex, and they were both down. Santana hit more chops, an enzuigiri, and a kip-up stunner, then an F5 slam for a nearfall at 13:00.

Cedric hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, and they were both down. He hit a brainbuster and locked in a crossface. He nailed an Angel’s Wings butterfly faceplant, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant at 15:30. Santana caught Cedric and hit a Death Valley Driver, then a leaping cannonball into the corner for a nearfall. Cedric nailed the Lumbar Check (double knees to the back), and they were both down at 18:00. They got up and traded punches, then traded rollups, and Santana got the flash pin out of nowhere! That was tremendous!

Mike Santana defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the HOG World Title at 19:05.

* We got a loud “Thank you, Cedric!” chant. Santana got on the mic and thanked the crowd, saying, “It’s been a heck of a year, because you guys didn’t give up on me.” He put over Cedric and welcomed him back to the indy scene. Alexander then got on the mic and said he’s been doing this for 16 years. He admitted he wasn’t happy his last two years “there” (in WWE.) He vowed he would continue to get better to be one of the best indy wrestlers in the world.

Final Thoughts: HOG is on an absolute roll; heck, Santana is on an absolute roll. The two go hand-in-hand. A stellar main event. Cedric looked really good in his return to the indies, and he kept up with the hard-working Santana. Just a great match. Riddle-Fatu was really good; I’ve seen Matt have so many short matches on the indy scene, so I was pleasantly surprised at not just the quality, but the length, of their bout. I will narrowly go with Swann-Mason for third, but I wouldn’t argue with anyone who had Indi-Yamashita in that slot, as both were quite good. This is a standout show and a must-watch if you have Triller+.