WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the April 28 edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The April 28 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 3.0 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 3.6 million global viewership listed for the April 21 “Raw After WrestleMania” edition.

Powell’s POV: The April 28 Raw finished fourth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing fifth the week before. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.