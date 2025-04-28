WWE Raw in Kansas City, Q&A audio show, Violent J, Alex Riley, Drew Gulak, Mad Maxine, EZ Money, Oleg Prudius, Lacey, Kane, Tank Abbott, Ron Reis, Amazing Red, Lou Thesz, Chris Candido, Billy Travis, Frank Gotch, Verne Gagne, Jerry Blackwell, Karl Kox

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show will be available today exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Kansas City, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Thursday and Friday’s TNA tapings in Irvine, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Des Moines, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Atlantic City. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Violent J (Joseph Bruce) of Insane Clown Posse is 53 today.

-Alex Riley (Kevin Kiley Jr.) is 44 today.

-Drew Gulak is 38 today.

-The late Lou Thesz died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-The late Chris Candido (Chris Candito) died on April 28, 2005 at age 33.

-The late Billy Travis (Gary Mize) was born on April 28, 1961. He died of an apparent heart attack at age 41 on November 23, 2002.

-Mad Maxine (Jeannine Mjoseth) turned 66 on Sunday.

-EZ Money (Jason Broyles) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Oleg Prudius turned 46 on Sunday. He worked as Vladimir Kozlov in WWE.

-Lacey (Larissa Vados) turned 42 on Sunday.

-The late Frank Gotch was born on April 27, 1877. He died at age 40 of uremia poisoning on December 16, 1917.

-The late Verne Gagne died on April 27, 2015 at age 89.

-David “Tank” Abbott turned 60 on Saturday.

-Kane (Glenn Jacobs) turned 58 on Saturday.

-Ron Reis turned 55 on Saturday. He played the role of The Yeti in WCW.

-Amazing Red (Jonathan Figueroa) turned 43 on Saturday.

-The late Jerry Blackwell was born on April 26, 1949. He died at age 45 on January 22, 1995, due to complications from injuries suffered in a car accident.

-The late “Killer” Karl Kox (Herbert Alan Gerwig) was born on April 26, 1931. He died of a heart attack at age 80 on November 10, 2011.