TNA Rebellion results (4/27): Powell’s review of Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship, Masha Slamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard for the Knockouts Title, Ultimate X

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Rebellion

Aired April 27, 2025, on pay-per-view and TrillerTV.com

Los Angeles, California, at Galen Center

TNA Rebellion Pre-Show

-Gia Miller, Tommy Dreamer, Dave LaGreca, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. hosted the pre-show from a desk on the stage. Miller narrated arrival shots, but the screen was initially frozen on a shot of Los Angeles. The issue was resolved in time for a shot of TNA World Champion Joe Hendry arriving backstage.

-The broadcast team of Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from ringside table. Rehwoldt wore a glorious Pac-Man jacket.

-Ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell delivered the introductions for the first pre-show match. The babyface team came out second and attacked the heels before the opening bell. The referee started the match once each team had a wrestler in the ring.

1. Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee, and Rosemary vs. “Fatal Influence” Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx. Hannifan noted that this was Henley’s debut in a TNA ring. Hannifan pointed out that the ring was set up for the Ultimate X match, which he said would open the main card.

Late in the match, Rosemary put a pair of brass knuckles on Brookside’s right hand. Brookside didn’t want to use the weapon and tossed it to Rosemary, who dropped it. Brookeside tried to clothesline Jayne, who ducked it. Brookside then stopped short of running into Rosemary. Jayne shoved Brookside into Rosemary, who fell off the apron. Jayne hit Brookside with a discus punch and pinned her.

“Fatal Influence” Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx defeated Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee, and Rosemary in 9:00.

After the match, Rosemary picked up the brass knuckles at ringside and didn’t look pleased…

Powell’s POV: A solid opener. Rosemary’s character has been all over the place lately, and the finish seems to indicate that she’s going to feud with Brookside. The production team apparently needed a warmup match, because they missed a couple of dives to to the floor. The venue looks pretty good and the lighting is great, but the hard camera shot is underwhelming. There are just three rows of chairs on the floor opposite the hard camera, and it doesn’t get a great show of the section off the main floor.

-Eric Young delivered a backstage promo while Judas Icarus and Travis Williams lurked in the background. Young spoke about how his match with Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship would be a religious experience for him and Maclin.

-“The System” members Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Alisha Edwards delivered a backstage promo. Moose said JDC would not be at the show due to travel complications. Cody Deaner showed up and said his contract expires on May 1. He offered to take JDC’s spot in the six-man tag team match with the goal of impressing TNA management. The System members mocked Deaner and called him a loser, but apparently he will replace JDC.

Elijah stood on the stage and played his guitar while singing a song that played to the Los Angeles fans. He put his spin on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under The Bridge” for the chorus. Elijah ended up at ringside and asked who wanted to walk with him. The “TMDK” logo appeared on the big screen, and then Shane Haste made his entrance to accept the open challenge.

2. Elijah vs. Shane Haste. The bulk of the live crowd seemed to be unfamiliar with Haste based on the flat reaction he received. The broadcast team assumed this was the first meeting between the two wrestlers. Late in the match, Haste hit a falcon arrow for a near fall. He got up and threw a big kick to Elijah’s back. Haste told Elias that he walks alone. Haste ran the ropes for a move and was caught by a knee strike. Elijah hit the tombstone piledriver and scored the pin…

Elijah defeated Shane Haste in 6:00.

Powell’s POV: Elijah continues to be really over as a babyface in TNA. It was a good call to do this open challenge match on the pre-show rather than save the reveal of Haste for the actual pay-per-view. Haste is a talented guy, but he’s not someone that is going to wow TNA fans when he accepts an open challenge. Dot Net staffer John Moore is in attending this event. He said they have a good crowd with general admission seating in the bleachers. He said the hard camera is mostly filled and there don’t appear to be any sections tarped off.

-Frankie Kazarian cut a backstage promo. He said that while Joe Hendry is concerned with clicks, he’s worried about wins. Kazarian said it bothers him that Hendry is using TNA as a stepping stone. Kazarian said he will become the TNA Champion.

TNA Rebellion Pay-Per-View

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Hannifan said it was the seventh annual Rebellion… McKenzie Mitchell stood in the ring and introduced Ilona, who stood on the stage and sang the national anthem… A Rebellion video package aired… Hannifan boasted about the show being sold out…

Mitchell delivered the introductions for the Ultimate X match while the entrances took place. Hannifan noted that Navarro was the only person who had to win a qualifying match. He also said that Slater had a chance to become the youngest X Division Champion. Vikingo was accompanied by a couple of kids during his entrance.

1. Moose (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. El Hijo del Viking vs. Leon Slater vs. Matt Cardona vs. KC Navarro (w/AJ Francis) vs. Sidney Akeem in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Title. Hannifan said Moose’s title reign was at 171 days. A graphic noted that it was the 53rd Ultimate X match in history, and that all six entrants were competing in their first Ultimate X match. They also played up Moose being afraid of heights. AJ Francis sat in on commentary.