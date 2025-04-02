What's happening...

Notable free agent reportedly visiting WWE Headquarters

April 2, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Recently released AEW wrestler Miro visited WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut on Wednesday Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the news and added that Miro’s wife CJ Perry did not accompany him on the visit to headquarters.

Powell’s POV: Miro was released from his AEW contract in February. He reportedly does not have a non-compete agreement, meaning he is free to sign with WWE. Let the countdown day to Rusev Day begin?

