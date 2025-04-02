Fight Life “Outta This World” results: Vetter’s review of The Parliament vs. Ichiban and Miracle Generation, B3cca vs. Ashley Vox, Krule vs. Mortar

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Fight Life “Outta This World”

March 29, 2025 in Enfield, Connecticut at Thompson Hall

Available on TrillerTV+

This event was held in a two-level ballroom; this venue is usually run by Blitzkrieg Pro; Blitzkrieg had an evening show as a double-header for the area fans. This is an attractive room, and the crowd was maybe 250. The hard camera is on a stage almost directly adjacent to the ring, so the fans sit on the other three sides. Curt and Johnny Torres provided commentary.

* I’ll note that Beyond Wrestling had an afternoon show (which I previously reviewed!) not too far away, so that split the available talent. (I just glanced at the Blitzkrieg show results; some wrestlers who competed in Beyond Wrestling were here a few hours later and competed on the Blitzkrieg event!)

* International pop star B3cca sang her way to the ring, joined by Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio; these ‘Shooter Boys’ have seemingly become full-time dancers for her. Richard Holliday came down the stairs in a suit jacket and he has his title belt over his shoulder; he is not dressed to wrestle! Holliday said the song was a “diss track” about him. He said that B3cca “just screwed herself out of a title match” because of the song. “When you released that diss track, I had no choice. I did what any self-respecting man would do, and that’s take legal action.” He has filed a lawsuit for defamation of character and slander. The crowd chanted, “you’re a coward!”

1. “Perfect Strangers” Steven Lust and AJP vs. “The Monarchy” Ariel and BMT vs. “The Unit” Danny Miles and Trigga the OG in a three-way for the Fight Life Tag Team Titles. The Monarchy now have matching robes and crowns; I’ve noted before I find her particularly non-believable in matches against men. Lust looks like a shorter Elijah, or a bit like Damian Sandow. Miles and Lust opened, and the crowd was behind Perfect Strangers. PS hit stereo superkicks on The Unit. The action spilled to the floor at 6:00. In the ring, the Monarchy worked over AJP. Lust got a hot tag at 8:30 and hit some stunners. Miles hit a Lungblower move to Ariel’s chin. AJP hit a running boot and PS both covered BMK for the pin. Okay match.

“Perfect Strangers” Steven Lust and AJP defeated “The Monarchy” Ariel and BMT and “The Unit” Danny Miles and Trigga the OG in a three-way to retain the Fight Life Tag Team Titles at 9:37.

* Miles and Trigga got in the ring and confronted Perfect Strangers. They shook hands, and The Unit left. The commentator stressed that The Unit were not pinned in this one.

2. Seabass Finn vs. Aaron Ortiz (w/Anthony Vecchio) vs. Milo Mirra vs. Rip Byson in a four-way. The commentators agreed that Finn is a rising star (I agree, and that’s why I hate his fisherman’s gimmick so much. He’s above this silliness.) Milo is the goofball who uses his pogo stick to get to the ring; that’s about the extent of his gimmick. Fast action early on. Vecchio hopped on the apron, so some babyfaces pulled him into the ring and beat him up, too. Rip hit a backbreaker over his knee on Aaron at 2:00. Ortiz and Finn traded some really fast reversals on the mat, while Byson and Mirra brawled on the floor. Ortiz hit three Northern Lights suplexes on Finn for a believable nearfall at 4:30.

Finn dove off the top rope onto all three opponents on the floor, and they continued to fight at ringside. Byson hit the Cactus Jack Elbow Drop off the apron to the floor on everyone at 6:00. In the ring, Ortiz and Finn traded forearm strikes. Mirra hit a top-rope Blockbuster, and he traded chops with Finn. Finn hit an enzuigiri. Mira hit a springboard corkscrew splash on Finn for a nearfall at 8:30. Byson nailed a stiff clothesline on Mirra for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Finn hit a spinning back suplex on Byson for a nearfall. Milo used the Pogo Stick to leap into the ring and hit a Doomsday Device clothesline! Okay, that was a cool visual. Byson nailed a Burning Hammer to pin Ortiz. That was a really good four-way; light years better than the opener.

Rip Byson defeated Seabass Finn, Aaron Ortiz and Milo Mirra at 11:06.

3. JT Dunn vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. The commentators talked about A-Game being on the rise. A feeling-out process early on, and Dunn hit him with a bicycle kick. A-Game hit a running knee in the corner and an Exploder Suplex at 4:00. Dunn hit a discus forearm into the corner and a doublestomp and he took control. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head, and A-Game hit a running knee, and they were both down at 7:00. A-Game nailed a German Suplex for a nearfall. Dunn hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall. A-Game charged at him, but Dunn caught him with Death By Elbow (rolling forearm strike) for the pin. I enjoyed that one.

JT Dunn defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 8:54.

* Dunn called A-Game back into the ring and put the kid over.

4. Krule vs. Mortar. Again, Mortar always reminds me of Rhino because he’s short, thick, with long black hair. Obviously, Krule has a significant height and weight advantage. Mortar hit an F5 just seconds into the match, but Krule sat up immediately. Mortar hit a second-rope crossbody block and a Lionsault for a nearfall at 1:00, so Krule rolled to the floor to regroup. Mortar dove through the ropes, but Krule caught him and shoved him against the ring frame, and Krule took control. Krule slammed him onto the apron at 2:30. In the ring, Krule beat him down. Mortar got underneath him in the corner and hit a standing powerbomb at 5:30.

Krule hit some punches and regained control. A commentator compared Krule to the Terminator or a horror film villain because he just keeps coming. Mortar applied a Boston Crab, but Krule got to the ropes and went to the floor to escape at 7:30. Mortar nailed a flip dive onto Krule! Back in the ring, Mortar hit a discus clothesline, then a second F5! However, Krule grabbed him and hit a chokeslam for a believable nearfall at 9:00. This crowd was hot; this has topped my expectations. Mortar hit a third F5 for a nearfall; Krule grabbed the ref’s arm to stop the count. Mortar hit some sentons, but he missed a moonsault. Krule hit a Full Nelson faceplant for the pin. “What a war!” a commentator shouted.

Krule defeated Mortar at 10:32.

* International pop star B3cca returned for an open challenge and she sang her No. 1 hit “On B3cca, On God.” The Shooter Boys joined her to the ring. Ashley Vox hit the ring! This should be good! B3cca said she respects Vox, so she will spared from a diss track! Funny.

5. B3cca (w/Aaron Ortiz, Anthony Vecchio) vs. Ashley Vox. Standing switches to open. They shook hands, but B3cca bodyslammed her at 2:00, so Ashley hit one back. B3cca got on the mic and said she’s changed her mind and she’s going to “freestyle a diss track,” and she called her “trash-ley.” Vox hit a dropkick, then a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall at 4:00. B3cca shoved her into the ring post, and they fought on the floor. B3cca licked her hand before she chopped Ashley’s chest. In the ring, B3cca hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00. She hit a snap suplex and was booed.

Vox got a rollup for a nearfall; B3cca hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. The Shooter Boys went to cheat but the ref saw it. Vox fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Vox hit a headbutt and a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 9:30. Vox hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. This has been really good. Vox caught her with a superkick, sending B3cca to the floor. Vox set up for a dive but the Shooter Boys got in the way, so Vox hit a somersault flip from the apron to the floor on the boys. Back in the ring, Ashley nailed an Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall at 12:30.

B3cca nailed a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall, then a doublestomp to the chest and a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Ortiz and Vecchio got on the ropes and they helped launch B3cca for an elbow drop for a visual pin; however, Richard Holliday came to ringside to distract the ref! Vox got a rollup for a nearfall. B3cca got a folding press rollup for the clean pin! That was every bit as good as I hoped it would be.

B3cca defeated Ashley Vox at 16:06.

* Holliday got in the ring, so B3cca kicked him in the groin and left. JT Dunn emerged from the back; he has the equivalent of a Money In The Bank title shot! Dunn handed the contract to the ref to cash it in! However, the Monarchy ran into the ring, and BMT superkicked Dunn. Holliday ran to the back. The bell never rang, so Dunn never officially cashed in. Danny Miles and Trigga the OG came out to chase off the heels, and they helped Dunn to his feet. JT said these three are going to be in a “Trinity Wars” six-man tag tournament.

6. “The Parliament” Lucas Chase, Jay Onyx, and and Shawn Knyte vs. Ichiban and “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller in a street fight. The babyfaces wore white T-shirts, not their wrestling gear. There are trash cans and kendo sticks in the ring. Waller slammed teammate Ichiban on the heels. The music was still going during this fight, which I found really distracting. Ichiban and King hit stereo dives through the ropes at 2:30 and they all fought on the floor. The music has finally stopped. A huge ladder was erected on the floor. In the ring, Lucas nailed Ichiban with a trash can at 4:30, and the heels began working over Ichiban. Knyte (think Kofi) hit some punches to Ichiban’s gut as Onyx held back Ichiban’s arms.

Onyx hit a shotgun dropkick on Kylon at 6:30. Chase nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Waller for a nearfall. This has been chaotic and really good. The heels hit a team back suplex on Waller for a nearfall at 9:30. Ichiban hit a handspring-back-elbow, but Onyx and Knyte worked him over. Kylon hit a top-rope double clothesline. King hit a German Suplex. Kylon hit a double German on Knyte and Onyx! They all fought to the floor. Waller climbed two-thirds of the way up the tall ladder, ripped his shirt wide open, and dove onto everyone at 14:00.

All six got back in the ring and kept fighting. King hit a superplex on Lucas, Waller hit a Mamba Splash, and Ichiban hit a top-rope elbow for a nearfall. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Onyx. Lucas nailed a chair to King’s head. Ichiban set up for a move but Knyte and Onyx grabbed his ankles! Chase grabbed Ichiban and hit a leaping piledriver for a believable nearfall at 17:00 and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Onyx missed a Shooting Star Press but landed on his feet. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer on Onyx. The babyfaces put a trash can over Knyte; Waller and Kylon hit stereo Coast-to-Coast dropkicks on Knyte for a visual pin, but the ref was pulled to the floor at 19:00!

Waller and Chase were suddenly alone in the ring and they traded punches. Onyx got in and stomped on Waller. Chase got some handcuffs and put them on Waller. Onyx and Knyte got kendo sticks and they whipped Kylon, but Kylon hit a double suplex on them! Chase somehow handcuffed Kylon in the corner at 22:30! Two babyfaces have been neutralized! Several doors were pulled out from under the ring, but Ichiban dove onto Lucas, and they crashed through the doors on the floor! Even though Dustin was handcuffed, he got a kendo stick and hit the heels. He got the chain from the handcuffs around Onyx’s throat, but Knyte made the save. The heels put a chair over Waller’s head and struck the chair with a kendo stick. They covered Waller for the pin. That was a WILD brawl.

“The Parliament” Lucas Chase and Jay Onyx and Shawn Knyte defeated Ichiban, Kylon King, and Dustin Waller at 26:06.

Final Thoughts: What a wild main event. That’s my style of a hardcore match — chairs, trash cans, kendo sticks, and a dive off a ladder. But no blood, no crazy weapons. Easily match of the night. B3cca-Vox had a strong match and they take second; Vox has to be among the top indy women out there that never had a breakout TV run. Krule-Mortar was good for third, and A-Game definitely stepped up in his singles match against veteran JT Dunn.