Fight Life “Still Standing” results: Vetter’s review of Masha Slamovich vs. 1 Called Manders for the Fight Life Championship, Call Your Shot Battle Royal, Ava Everett vs. Ariel for the WXW Women’s Title, Anthony Greene vs. Kylon King, Mike Bailey and Veda Scott vs. B3cca and Aaron Rourke

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Fight Life “Still Standing”

Replay available via FITE.TV

June 14, 2023 in Rehoboth, Massachusetts at Hillside Country Club

This venue is a ballroom at a golf club; the chandelier are visible. Unfortunately, the crowd is only about 100. Jordan Castle and Reginald Kinsington III provided commentary.

1. B3cca and Aaron Rourke defeated Mike Bailey and Veda Scott in an intergender match at 15:31. B3cca and Bailey started, making clear that men can fight women here. Veda hit a springboard dive at 3:00. B3cca bit Bailey, and she hit a shotgun dropkick on Veda. B3cca hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 8:00. They did a spot where both man put their female opponent on their shoulders and had a standoff, but agreed to set them down. The women then hit stereo Canadian Destroyers on the men.

Bailey applied a Trailer Hitch leglock on B3cca, so Rourke bodyslammed Veda onto Bailey to break it up. B3cca hit a stunner off the ropes on Bailey for a nearfall. she hit a Doomsday Senton Bailey for a nearfall at 13:00. Bailey hit his Tornado Kick and the Ultima Weapon moonsault kneedrop on Rourke, but B3cca made the save. Rourke hit a Wyatt-style Sister Abigal — even a kiss on the forehead — on Bailey, then a split-legged moonsault. B3cca immediately hit a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Bailey! That was a really good opener.

2. Mike Graca defeated Gal Barkay in a falls-count-anywhere match at 11:56. Graca is the cross between PCO and Darby Allin with a weird, scary mask. Barkay is introduced as from Israel and he is thin, muscular and tan. The brawled to the floor, and we had a nearfall on the wood floor at 3:30. They went outdoors onto a patio area and brawled outside. They went into a field behind the country club where we had a nearfall in the grass at 7:00. Most of the 100ish crowd people were outside watching.

They went back in the building and into the ring. Barkay hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 10:00. Graca hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a believable nearfall. A board was set up in the corner of the ring. Graca hit a Death Valley Driver onto the board. Graca then hit a dropkick to the face for the pin. Satisfying brawl.

3. Kylon King defeated Anthony Greene at 11:16. King is the talented Black man similar to Wes Lee. They brawled to the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Greene was in charge. King hit a Helluva Kick, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Green hit a swinging slam, dropping King stomach-first, then a Doctor Bomb/gutwrench powerbomb for a believable nearfall. They traded chops, and King hit an enzuigiri and a German Suplex.

King hit a flip dive to the floor at 8:00. Greene hit a second-rope swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. He slammed King face-first on the second turnbuckle. Greene hit a stunner out of the corner. However, King hit a tombstone piledriver for the pin! A really good match.

4. Shannon Levangie defeated Marcus Mathers in an intergender match at 11:35. I just watched Rachael Ellering wrestle earlier this week, and it strikes me that Shannon is a thinner, smaller version of Ellering; they have the same baby face look and long, straight black hair. She blocked a powerbomb and she hit a huracanrana, and she avoided his blows early on. Shannon hit some spin kicks and a Meteora for a nearfall at 2:00. Marcus hit a running elbow in the corner, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. He applied a Boston Crab, but she reached the ropes at 4:30.

Shannon hit a top-rope crossbody block and a powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Marcus hit a series of kicks and a stunner for a nearfall. Shannon hit a German Suplex. He hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly and a piledriver for a believable nearfall. They traded forearm shots on the ring apron. She put Marcus along her back and hit the Trash Compactor piledriver. She hit a Poison Rana and a satellite DDT, then her top-rope twisting splash for the pin. Entertaining match, even though I find it implausible she could hold her own in a real fight.

5. Ava Everett defeated Ariel (w/BMT) to retain the WXW Women’s Title at 6:06. I have only seen Ava once before; she has long black hair but her facial features are a lot like Alba Fyre. Ariel is billed as the “Portuguese Powerhouse,” and she looks a lot like WWE’s Nadia, shorter than Ariel but clearly powerful. Ariel dominated the match. Ava hit a stunner at 5:30, then she hit a dive through the ropes onto BMT on the floor. In the ring, Ava hit a Superkick for the pin. Fairly basic but passable.

6. Mortar won a 20-person “Call Your Shot” battle royal at 12:11. The winner gets essentially a “Money in the Bank” title shot that can be cashed in at any time. As the competitors came out, I saw six potential winners: Alec Price, Ichiban, Mortar, JT Dunn and Miracle Generation teammates Dustin Waller and Kylon King. Mortar is the short powerhouse who looks like a Rhino clone. There were a lot of clearly green guys I’d never seen before. We only had 19 competitors, so the ring announcer said he was #20. Funny. Shannon Levangie was the only woman in the match, and she was tossed early on.

The Miracle Generation team worked together. Price joined them as they fought JT Dunn and his teammates in The Unit. Someone hit a double clothesline to eliminate both Miracle Generation guys. Price hit his running knees in the corner on Ichiban. We were suddenly down to our final four: Price, Mortar, Ichiban and BMT (the manager from the prior match.) Ichiban and Price fought on the ring apron. Mortar hit a superkick on Price to send him to the floor, eliminating him. Ichiban clotheslined BMT to the floor. However, Mortar immediately hit a low blow punt kick on Ichiban and tossed him to win the match.

7. Masha Slamovich defeated 1 Called Manders to retain the Fight Life Title at 10:07. Again, this belt is the Fight Life title open to men and women; this is not a women’s belt. She hit a clothesline that had no effect on the much bigger, thicker Manders. So, she hit a series of kicks, chops and a running boot that sent him to the floor. She dove to the floor on him at 1:30. Back in the ring, he was in charge, hitting a springboard elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:00. He applied a legscissorslock around her waist.

Masha applied a cross-armbreaker. She applied a sleeper on his back, but he ran backward and slammed her into the corner to break free. Manders hit a running Bulldog Powerslam. She hit a suplex move off the ropes, then a Shining Wizard running knee. She applied a sleeper on the mat, and he passed out!

* Mortar came to ringside. Is he going to immediately cash in? (I wouldn’t have been surprised; she is busy and it wouldn’t be shocking if she can’t fit this promotion into her schedule.) However, Ichiban ran to ringside and attacked Mortar, and they brawled as the show ended.

Final Thoughts: A good roster here, but the show is hampered by all the intergender action. I just struggle to believe these taller, thicker, clearly more muscular men can battle — and lose — to women. But yet, three women scored victories over men here.

Greene-King earns best match. The Bailey mixed tag gets second place, ahead of the main event. But if I was booking this show with the roster available, I’d probably go with something like Bailey vs. Mathers, Price vs. Waller, Manders vs. Mortar, and have the women fight the women. The show clocked in at a nice, short 1:58, and it can be viewed on Fite+.