Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Against All Odds fallout show, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-New Impact World Champion Alex Shelley and new X Division Champion Chris Sabin open the show

-Impact Tag Team Champions Chris Bey and Ace Steel vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

-Moose vs. Rich Swann

-Bully Ray promo

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET features Champagne Singh and Shera vs. Laredo Kid and Jack Price. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).