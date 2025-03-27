TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact grades, poll results, Kenta Kobashi, Charlie Haas, SoCal Val, Swede Hansen

What's happening...

March 27, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne in a non-title match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with D as the top grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. B was a close third with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kenta Kobashi is 58.

-Charlie Haas is 53.

-SoCal Val (Paige Mayo) is 39.

-The late Swede Hanson (Robert Hanson) was born on March 27, 1933. He died from sepsis at age 68 on February 19, 2002.

