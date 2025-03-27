TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact grades, poll results, Kenta Kobashi, Charlie Haas, SoCal Val, Swede Hansen

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne in a non-title match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with D as the top grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. B was a close third with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kenta Kobashi is 58.

-Charlie Haas is 53.

-SoCal Val (Paige Mayo) is 39.

-The late Swede Hanson (Robert Hanson) was born on March 27, 1933. He died from sepsis at age 68 on February 19, 2002.