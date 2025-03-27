CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mark Shunock revealed on social media that he has been hired to be the new WWE Smackdown ring announcer. He also indicated that he will be using the name Mark Nash when he debuts on Friday at the Smackdown show in London, England.

Powell’s POV: Shunock worked as a ring announcer for Top Ranked Boxing for seven years. It will be interesting to see if he does some crossover work when TKO launches its boxing league.