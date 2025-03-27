What's happening...

New WWE Smackdown ring announcer

March 27, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mark Shunock revealed on social media that he has been hired to be the new WWE Smackdown ring announcer. He also indicated that he will be using the name Mark Nash when he debuts on Friday at the Smackdown show in London, England.

Powell’s POV: Shunock worked as a ring announcer for Top Ranked Boxing for seven years. It will be interesting to see if he does some crossover work when TKO launches its boxing league.

  1. Motown Mike March 27, 2025 @ 2:18 pm

    Will WWE be acknowledging then that he is the on-screen brother of Kevin Nash? Similar to how they did Lil Naitch with Charles Robinson, will he be Lil Sexy? Maybe Lil Diesel?

