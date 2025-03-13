AEW Revolution poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 32 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 28 percent.

-52 percent of our voters selected Toni Storm vs. Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending falls count anywhere match for the AEW Women’s Title as the best match of the night. Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave Revolution B+ grades during our same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Last year’s Revolution received an A grade from 61 percent of the voters. The 2023 Revolution finished with an A grade from 56 percent of the voters. The 2022 Revolution received an A grade from 62 percent of the voters. The 2021 Revolution was topped by B grades from 39 percent of the voters. The inaugural Revolution in 2020 received an A grade from 66 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.