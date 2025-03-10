WWE Raw preview: Steel cage match set for tonight’s MSG show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a tornado tag team match

-Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

-AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden.