AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s Revolution go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty for the TNT Title

-Momo Watanabe vs. Serena Deeb

-Hologram vs. Dralistico

-Harley Cameron in action

Powell’s POV: TBS Champion Mercedes Mone on commentary for the Watanabe vs. Deeb match. Collision was taped on Wednesday in Sacramento, California at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett has the night off, so either John Moore or I will fill in on this week’s audio review on Sunday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Join me on Sunday for my live review of AEW Revolution.