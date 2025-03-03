WWE Raw preview: Three title matches advertised for tonight’s Elimination Chamber fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-“The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the World Tag Team Titles

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-CM Punk appears after Seth Rollins cheated him out of winning the Elimination Chamber match

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther discusses his plans for the road to WrestleMania

-Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker appears

Powell’s POV: The show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Raw will be live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).