TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Eddie Colon and Orlando Colon

-NXT Champion Oba Femi appears

-Mike Santana vs. John Skyler

-Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz vs. “Northern Armory” Eric Young, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams

-Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on February 21 in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).