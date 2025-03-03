AEW Dynamite preview: The Revolution go-home show lineup

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Copeland vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Swerve Strickland and Ricochet contract signing for AEW Revolution

Powell’s POV: The AEW Revolution pay-per-view will be held on Sunday. Dynamite will be live from Oceanside, California at Frontwave Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).