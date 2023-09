CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 416,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. Collision produced a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show had 476,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating. AEW was fortunate to avoid the Colorado vs. Colorado State football game, which started after Collision and topped the ratings for ESPN.