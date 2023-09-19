The Rock’s XFL will reportedly merge with the USFL

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The XFL and USFL are expected to merge. Multiple reports indicate that the XFL, which is owned by a group that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia, is in negotiations with the USFL to form a single spring football league. “The deal isn’t done, but it’s close,” reports Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com.

Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see how much ownership the Rock and Garcia’s team retain as part of the merger. The rival leagues also have separate television partners, so there’s plenty to sort out.