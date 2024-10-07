Powell’s WWE Bad Blood Hit List: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Bad Blood Hits

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match: For years, it has felt like people on the creative side have viewed HIAC as some type of personal challenge to find ways to book interference and/or to have wrestlers escape the structure despite the basic idea of the match being that no one gets in and no one gets out. It became the norm for someone at ringside to sneak weapons through the cage or for wrestlers to escape and fight on top of the structure. Punk and McIntyre did away with all of the nonsense and in favor of working a violent and gritty style that’s been missing from HIAC matches for far too long. The blood enhanced the match because it’s still used infrequently in WWE, which is the key to blood actually being effective. This was the best match of the night. One can only hope that the mission to make key gimmick matches matter again continues moving forward.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu: The company did a nice job of turning the entrances of the company’s top two stars into a big spectacle. The actual match was slow paced and enjoyable for the most part. Although I’m never surprised to see the top stars go over, I can’t help but question the move. WarGames is right around the corner and it seems likely that the new Bloodline will be one of the teams in the match. Sure, they can add heat through beatdowns, but what this faction really needs is the type of credibility that comes from winning a meaningful match. Jimmy Uso’s return was well received, and the post match angle with The Rock was short and sweet and helped end the show on a high note.

Gunther and Goldberg: Gunther trolling Goldberg was a blast. Will it lead to an eventual match? I assume so. More importantly, the creative team has added layers to Gunther’s character by talking about his elite training and family background, and he is playing his part to perfection by delivering deliciously arrogant promos.

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor: An in the middle for a match that felt like more of a solid Raw main event than a match that belonged on a premium live event. There was no reason to think that Balor would win without outside interference, and it didn’t feel like Priest gained much from going over. That said, it was a well worked match and I’m curious to see what’s next for Priest.

WWE Bad Blood Misses

Paul Levesque introduces the Crown Jewel Championship: The comically massive title belt is an eyesore. Worse yet, the idea of having the world champions meet annually in non-title matches is questionable to say the least. I’m sure they will get some good matches out of this format, but I fear it will be similar to when WWE used it at Survivor Series. Will there be disruptive short-term title changes in the weeks leading up to the annual event to avoid key matchups? Will there be bad finishes to the actual champion vs. champion matches to avoid making the losing champion look inferior? Would the giant belt resemble a suit of armor if Rey Mysterio wore it?

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio locked in a shark cage: The shark cage gimmick actually worked against the match. The live crowd reacted as if nothing mattered until something happened with Dom in the shark cage. Ripley opting to leave the ring to attack Dom rather than attempt to win the title first was a groaner. On the bright side, I like the idea of Raquel Rodriguez playing the muscle for Morgan and perhaps others in the depleted Judgment Day.

Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship: A minor Miss. Yes, there were a couple of rough moments that left even the broadcast team confused, but there was more good than bad. But then Tiffany Stratton did her latest cash-in tease and it felt like a rerun. As much as I appreciate that the current creative team likes to tell long term storylines, they are guilty of being repetitive at times.