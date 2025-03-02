AEW Collision results (3/1): Powell’s review of Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Championship, Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith, FTR vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 82)

March 1, 2025 in Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

Simulcast live on TNT and Max

[Hour One] Daniel Garcia and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler delivered backstage promos. Garcia spoke about defending his TNT Title against Adam Cole, and the FTR duo spoke about their tag match…

Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly spoke backstage. O’Reilly said he and Strong were once the best team in the world. Cole said he hasn’t held a title in AEW and that would change tonight…

Julia Hart delivered a promo in a backstage hallway while Brody King stood by. Kazuchika Okada exited a room and apologized for interrupting the promo. King barked at Okada, who shined his title belt and smiled after King and Hart walked away… Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido spoke briefly…

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary… Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions for the opening match while the entrances took place…

1. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. There was an early FTR chant from the live crowd. Harwood put O’Reilly down with a piledriver and covered him for the three count. The referee made the count even though O’Reilly put a foot over the bottom rope at the two count.

Referee Stephon Smith tried to raise Harwood’s arm, but he yanked it away because he didn’t want to win that way. The match was restarted per FTR’s request. The match continued heading into a break. [C]

O’Reilly caught Wheeler in an ankle lock. Wheeler tapped out, but he was not the legal man. Moments later, Wheeler hit O’Reilly from the floor and then Harwood held the tights while going for a pin that resulted in a two count.

A “fight forever” chant broke out. FTR hit Power & Glory on O’Reilly, but he kicked out at the last minute. A “holy shit” chant broke out. FTR set up for Shatter Machine on O’Reilly, but it was broken up and then Strong and O’Reilly hit their high/low finisher on Wheeler, who was then pinned.

Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly defeated “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in 15:25.

After the match, Strong and O’Reilly offered a handshake. FTR blew them off and exited the ring, which drew some boos…

Powell’s POV: A terrific tag team opener. I’m a little confused by the booking. If FTR were willing to cheat to win when Harwood held the tights, then why didn’t they just take the win rather than call for the restart? I thought we might see Strong and O’Reilly win under similar circumstances and decline to restart. I actually prefer the idea of FTR turning heel, so hopefully that’s what their refusal to shake hands signified.

A Willow Nightingale video package aired and recapped the Conchairto she gave Marina Shafir on Dynamite. Willow said people have forgotten how dangerous she is…

Wheeler Yuta made his entrance while his opponent was already inside the ring…

2. Wheeler Yuta vs. Willie Mack Mack caught Yuta on the ropes, but Yuta bite his forehead and shoved him down to the mat. Mack avoided the move Yuta was going for and then went on the offensive. Mac hit a cannonball in the corner and then slammed Yuta before executing a standing moonsault for a one count. Yuta stuffed Mack’s Stunner attempt. Yuta hit Mack with a Busaiku Knee and scored the pin.

Wheeler Yuta beat Willie Mack in 3:45.

After the match, Jon Moxley walked out carrying the briefcase that contains the AEW World Championship belt. Once in the ring, Moxley hit Mack with the briefcase. Moxley went to ringside and got a mic. Moxley told the crowd that it was none of their business. He said he had to teach his protege a lesson about finishing the job. Moxley returned to the ring and spoke to Yuta, telling him to finish the job. Moxley picked up Mack and held him while Yuta bashed him with the briefcase…

Powell’s POV: I could have done without Yuta kicking out at one, but the rest of the match was fine. Schiavone was a little off on his call. He mislabeled Mack’s standing moonsault a standing shooting star press and then didn’t call Yuta’s finisher by its Busaiku Knee name.

Footage of the Dynamite segment involving Mercedes Mone, Billie Starkz, and Momo Watanabe was replayed…

Backstage, Mone was walking with three of her title belts when Starkz showed up with the TBS Title belt that Watanabe took on Dynamite. Starkz told Mone to enjoy the belt because she’s taking it at Revolution. Starkz said she fetched Mone some tea. Starkz threw a glass of tea on Mone as payback for Mone throwing water on her during the Dynamite segment… [C]

Toni Storm was lying in bed wearing a neck brace. She said lying in a hospital bed has given her a chance to wonder whether it’s all been worth it. She said her dreams have been haunted by a woman who won’t let her wake up. Storm questioned what Mariah May wants. She wondered whether May wants her title or the spotlight. Storm said she could give her that.

Storm asked if May liked Australia. Storm said she considered it foreplay. Storm spoke about a Hollywood ending. Storm said nothing ends well in Hollywood and then set up a falls count anywhere match. Storm said she hopes May believes in God. Storm removed her neck brace and said May is going to meet her…

Schiavone hyped Storm vs. May in a Hollywood Ending match for AEW Revolution…

Powell’s POV: Another gem of a promo from Storm.

Swerve Strickland made his entrance while Prince Nana did his usual dance. Clark Connors made his entrance to a tame reaction. McGuinness talked up Connors while footage of him wrestling in New Japan Pro Wrestling was shown…

3. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Clark Connors. Connors nearly ran into referee Aubrey Edwards. Connors got in her face and complained, and then turned and jawed at the crowd for heat. Swerve snapped the arm of Connors, who fled to ringside before a break. [C]

McGuinness said Swerve snapping the arm of Connors before the break is the version of Swerve that Nana wants to see. Connors avoided a Swerve Stomp and then speared Swerve before covering him for a two count. Swerve came back and hit the House Call before scoring the clean pin.

Swerve Strickland defeated Clark Connors in 10:10.

Swerve leaned down and spoke into a camera. Swerve said this was the beginning of the road to him getting back into the main events as AEW World Champion. He said stop one will be in Los Angeles when he takes down Ricochet at Revolution and takes back “our legacy.” Schiavone said there will be a contract signing between Swerve and Ricochet on Dynamite…

Powell’s POV: I feared that this would be an AEW special in that it would go needlessly long and be overly competitive despite having a predictable outcome, but that was not the case. Connors got some offense late, but Swerve dominated the majority of the offense. I like Connors, but they took the logical approach given that Swerve is a top AEW star while Connors is on loan from NJPW.

Footage aired of The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP were leaving the building when “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd caught up to them. The Outrunners asked if MVP saw them beat Lance Archer and Brian Cage. MVP asked if they saw the distraction they created to help them win. MVP said he would give them the AEW Tag Team Title shot. The Outrunners did their handshake… [C]

Harley Cameron sat at the broadcast table. Schiavone said they didn’t have an interview scheduled and asked what was going on. She mentioned her match on Dynamite and then footage of her win over Deonna Purrazzo was shown.

Cameron said the broadcast team didn’t call her move. McGuinness said he didn’t call that show. He said if he had a dollar for every move Schiavone didn’t know a word for he would be a millionaire. Schiavone said McGuinness would only be $3 richer.

Cameron said she didn’t know if the move would work, but it did, so she wanted to name it. Cameron announced that her finisher is called “My Finishing Move.” Schiavone said he will say, “That’s her finishing move!” Cameron loved it and then yelled “Feel The Wrath” before making her exit…

Alicia Atout stood backstage with Big Boom AJ and Big Justice. AJ was eating a cookie when Johnny TV bumped into him. TV took issue with AJ disrespecting MxM Collection. TV called for a trios match at Revolution and slapped the cookie of out AJ”s hand. Big Justice said it looked like they needed to find two friends. AJ oddly stared into the camera…

[Hour Two] Matt Menard checked in on commentary while Shane Taylor Promotions made their entrance while their opponents were already inside the ring…

4. Lee Moriarty and “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean (w/Shane Taylor) vs. Dave Dutra, Nick Ruiz, and Vinnie Massaro. Moriarty hit a Flatliner on one of his opponents and pinned him clean to win the brief squash match…

Lee Moriarty and “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean defeated Dave Dutra, Nick Ruiz, and Vinnie Massaro in 1:20.

As the Shane Taylor Promotions crew was leaving, Adam Cole’s entrance theme played and he walked out and looked at the STP crew before walking past them. Daniel Garcia’s entrance followed…

5. Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Championship. Menard remained on commentary and said he felt this was Garcia’s biggest title defense to date. Cole got the better of Garcia and led the crowd in an “Adam Cole, Baby” call. Garcia got the better of Cole and did his dance. Garcia and Cole had a tense handshake.

The match eventually spilled over to ringside. Garcia sat Cole in a chair against the barricade and then hit him with a running kick. Garcia sat on the barricade and flexed heading into a break. [C]

Cole put Garcia down with a neckbreaker and then followed up with a ushigoroshi that led to a two count. Cole went to the middle rope for a Panama Sunrise, but Garcia cut him off and joined him on the ropes. After fighting for position, Garcia superplexed Cole. Garcia rolled through and then put Cole down with a piledriver before covering him for a near fall.

Garcia set up for a move, but Cole countered with a jackknife pin to get a two count while McGuinness recalling that Cole used the same move to beat Garcia during the trios match on Dynamite. Cole hit a Panama Sunrise. Cole sold his ankle after performing the move and was slow to cover Garcia, which resulted in him only getting a two count.

Cole lowered his kneepad and went for a Boom knee strike, but Garcia ducked it. Garcia suplexed Cole, who went to the floor. Garcia joined him on the floor and then Cole hit him with a Thrust Kick and a Boom knee strike. Cole rolled Garcia back inside the ring and covered him for a two count.

Cole went for a superkick, but Garcia caught his foot and applied an ankle lock. Cole reached for the ropes. Garcia pulled Cole back to the middle of the ring. Cole teased tapping and then crawled to the ropes to break the hold. Garcia threw punches at Cole while McGuinness said frustration was setting in.

Garcia got Cole on the apron and gave him a piledriver that sent Cole to the floor. The referee counted to nine and then Cole returned to the ring. Garcia and Cole met on all fours and then stood up and traded punches. Aura announced that 15 minutes had gone by and there was five minutes remaining in the time limit.

Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean ran in and attacked both men to end the match.

Daniel Garcia fought Adam Cole to a no-contest in 15:15 in a TNT Title match.

After the match, Shane Taylor joined his crew inside the ring. Menard stood up and took off his headset. Taylor ran over and knocked Menard down with a punch while his crew continued to work over Garcia and Cole. Bravo and Dean hit a double Stomp on Cole. Moriarty put Garcia in a submission hold. Out of nowhere, Schiavone said, “Take a look at The Opps”…

A video package aired on “The Opps” Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata… [C]

Powell’s POV: A strong match with a finish that seemed to put strong heat on Shane Taylor Promotions while creating the need for a rematch. The abrupt cut to the video package was awful, as it made the good beatdown feel less significant.

Backstage, Big Boom AJ asked what was up with everyone disrespecting his double chocolate chunk cookie. Ugh. Big Justice showed up with Orange Cassidy and said they had their third man. AJ said Justice might be AEW World Champion someday, but they needed him to be in the corner now. Justice said okay.

Mark Briscoe showed up and cut one of his wild man promos. He was asked what the world of the day was. Justice said he had an idea, and then they all yelled “Boom”…

Julia Hart made her entrance. Queen Aminata’s entrance followed. Serena Deeb popped up in a split screen shot and spoke about how she challenged Aminata to the first women’s pure rules match. Deeb said we’d see if Aminata is ready for the challenge. Deeb said she gave Aminata the game plan to beat Hart. Deeb questioned if Aminata is smart enough to listen to best pure wrestler in the world…

6. Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata. Schiavone read a plug for Queen of the Ring. McGuinness said viewers might recognize a few people. Schiavone said Toni Storm was in the movie. There were dueling chants for the wrestlers early on. Aminata was in offensive control heading into the break. [C]

Late in the match, Hart went for a moonsault and landed on her feet when Aminata moved. Aminata headbutted Hart to knock her down. Aminata followed up with a running knee strike and scored the pin.

Queen Aminata beat Julia Hart in 9:00.

After the match, Brody King came out to check on Hart. Kazuchika Okada ran in and laid oput King with the AEW Continental Championship belt…

Powell’s POV: A nice match and a good win for Aminata. Unfortunately, the presentation was awful. We didn’t hear from either wrestler beforehand to establish some type of conflict or to give viewers a rooting interest. Rather, we heard from Serena Deeb, who spoke about some ROH storyline that presumably only a small fraction of the Collision viewing audience is aware of. Let me guess, King just earned an AEW Continental Title shot by being hit with the belt?

A video package aired on the Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega match for the AEW International Championship at AEW Revolution…

Kenny Omega delivered a promo from home. He said that while he was fighting for his life, he had to listen to Don Callis talk about how Takeshita beat him twice in a week. Omega said it’s not about Takeshita beating him twice in a week, it’s about the belt and what it represents. Omega said if he can’t beat Takeshita, then maybe it’s time for him to admit that Takeshita is better and really is Don’s real meal ticket.

Omega said maybe it would be time to admit that he can’t challenge for another major title again and that the old version of him is gone. Omega said the way he sees it is that he’s had an entire year to clear his fine and turn his weaknesses into strengths. Omega said he doesn’t have the extra baggage of friends who left him behind or being an MVP. Omega said he wants the gold and will take it at Revolution… [C]

Big Bill and Bryan Keith made their entrance for the main event. McGuinness recapped footage of Chris Jericho beating Bandido to retain the ROH Championship on last week’s show. Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido made their entrance…

7. Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith. After some early action, Bill called for the five paces bit with Bandido. Bill took one step ahead and then turned around and took a swing at Bandido, who ducked it. Moments later, Keith booted Bandido off the apron while the referee was distracted, and then Bill drilled Hobbs with a big boot. [C]

Hobbs took a hot tag and worked over both opponents, including hitting them with several corner splashes. Bill avoided a charging Bill, who then slammed into Keith. Hobbs tossed Bill over the top rope to the floor. Hobbs performed a twisting slam from the middle rope and had Keith pinned, but Bill returned to break it up.

Bill put Bandido down with a Boss Man Slam. Bill picked up Bandido for a chokeslam, but Hobbs broke it up and sent Bill to the floor.

[Overrun] Bandido and Keith took each other out with simultaneous kicks. Hobbs and Bill checked in and traded punches. Hobbs avoided a big boot and then sent Bill to the floor. Hobbs told Bandido to go up top. Bandido did and then climbed onto Hobbs’ shoulders. Bandido performed a moonsault toward Bill at ringside, but Bill didn’t catch him and Bandido went straight to the floor.

In the ring, Keith rolled up a distracted Hobbs and tried to steal the pin by using the ropes for leverage, but Hobbs kicked out. Hobbs avoided a kick and then hit Keith with a shoulder block. Hobbs lowered his straps, executed a spinebuster, and then pinned Keith to win the match.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith in 11:25.

Powell’s POV: A fine tag team match and a nice moment for Hobbs to be spotlighted in his hometown. The spot with Bill not catching Bandido looked painful. It looked like Bandido wasn’t really able to push off of Hobbs’ shoulders, so he got no air and simply went straight down, which presumably threw off Bill.

Overall, a good episode. The TNT Title match looked like the real main event on paper, but I get why they didn’t close the show with that finish, and opted to go with the crowd pleasing win for hometown hero Hobbs. Well see what Will Pruett has to say about this episode during his weekly AEW Collision audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).