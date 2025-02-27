AEW Dynamite rating for Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 598,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4wonline.com. The viewership count was up from the 563,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.18 rating in 18-49 demo, up a tick from last Wednesday’s 0.17 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 799,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the February 28, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 822,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the AEW Revolution go-home show.