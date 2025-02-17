WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s Netflix show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Penta vs. Pete Dunne

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi appear

-Sami Zayn speaks

Powell’s POV: Belair and Naomi stated on Smackdown that they intend to confront Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Raw will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).