WWE Smackdown preview: Title match and Elimination Chamber qualifiers set for the Valentine’s Day edition

February 14, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Chelsea Green vs. Naomi in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

