WWE Smackdown rating: Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.403 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down slightly compared to the previous episode’s 1.436 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.40 rating. The numbers are delayed this week due to the MLK holiday. One year earlier, the January 19, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.408 million viewers and a 0.62 rating.