AEW Dynamite in Knoxville, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Tully Blanchard, 911

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Knoxville, Tennessee at Knoxville Coliseum. The show features “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available excluisively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Knoxville. If you are attending either show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a C grade in our post show poll from 26 percent of our voters. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote each. B was a close third with 22 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave Collision a C grade for the latest fine if you saw it, fine if you missed it episode.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tully Blanchard is 71.

-911 (Alfred Poling) is 68.