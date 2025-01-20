Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 63 results: Vetter’s review of The New Guys vs. Violence is Forever for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles, and Dan the Dad vs. Mat Fitchett

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 63)

Taped January 4, 2025 in St. Louis, Missouri at Delmar Hall

Premiered January 19, 2025 via YouTube.com

This is the first episode from a new taping, as it has been three weeks since their last episode. After missing a few weeks, Reed Duthie is back on commentary; I like his passion for calling the action. This is their smaller venue they use, and the crowd is only 80-100. Lighting over the ring is really good; it’s vastly improved since they started airing episodes.

1. Dan the Dad vs. Mat Fitchett. I always compare the short, mat-based Fitchett to Tom Lawlor. Dan kept his coffee cup as he locked up with his free hand. Fitchett kicked it out of Dan’s hands, and that earned massive boos! Funny. Dan hit a delayed vertical suplex at 3:30. Mat took control and stomped on Dan. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:30, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Dan hit a Stinger Splash and a running kick in the corner at 7:30, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Fitchett nailed a Frankensteiner. They went onto the apron, where Fitchett hit a Pele Kick, holding onto the ropes so he didn’t fall to the floor. Nice! In the ring, Fitchett hit a Falcon Arrow and locked in a Boston Crab. Dan got up and hit a straight punch to the jaw. Fitchett hit a running knee and a brainbuster for the pin! I didn’t expect that!

Mat Fitchett defeated Dan the Dad at 10:31.

* Highlights of a recent women’s match aired, where Laynie Luck won the women’s title. We then went to a backstage promo where Laynie boasted about winning the belt. “Laynie Luck is the best in the Midwest,” she proclaimed.

* A video shot outside in a wooded area with The New Guys Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley. They just won the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles, and their first defense will be against Violence is Forever.

2. “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley vs. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. Garrini and Jake Bosche opened and traded shoulder tackles, but Garrini is bigger and thicker. Ku got in and hit some chops. VIF slammed Stanley on the entrance ramp, and they worked over Bosche extensively. Garrini hit a senton at 5:30. Bosche went to make a tag, but Stanley was down; Scott pulled his way back to the apron and made the hot tag. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Ku, then an enzuigiri on Garrini, then a top-rope flying clothesline on Ku for a nearfall at 7:00.

Ku hit a running knee for a nearfall. Ku and Stanley traded open-hand slaps to the face! TNG hit a doublestomp-and-DVD combo for a nearfall at 8:30, but Ku made the save, and all four were down. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Garrini hit a Muscle Buster on Bosche, and Ku immediately hit a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall at 10:00. Stanley hit a German Suplex. Bosche ran down the ramp (it’s level with the ring) and leapt into the ring) and crashed onto Garrini. TNG then hit a powerbomb-and-neckbreaker combo to pin Ku. Good action.

“The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche defeated “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 11:02.

Final Thoughts: Two strong matches to kick off their return. I like the other venue they use more; it’s bigger and seems to be more of a tavern atmosphere. But I do want to stress how well this is lit; some of the episodes a year ago were just downright hard to watch because it was too dark. A bit disappointing that the first episode in weeks logs in at just 36 minutes.